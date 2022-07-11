Germany and Hungary grab gold in Prague
A superb comeback that produced a nail-biting shootout saw Germany clinch the gold medal at the Men’s EHF Beach Handball Championship 2022 in Prague on Sunday evening, after a 2:1 hard-fought win against Hungary. In the women’s tournament, Hungary also needed a shootout to secure the gold medal, which they won 8:6 against Poland.
Apart from the medal decisions, a lot more was at stake in Prague over the past four days. 19 teams – 10 in the men’s and nine in the women’s tournament – have qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, joining the European teams which played at 2022 IHF Beach Handball World Championships in Greece in June.
- Germany finished first in the preliminary round, despite dropping their second game against Sweden, but rode a five-game winning streak to the gold medal; Germany are the sixth nation to win this title after Croatia, Spain, Russia, Denmark and Belarus
- the gold medallists in the men’s tournament lost the first set both in the semi-final against Ukraine and in the final against Hungary, but kept their cool and won the title
- it was Germany’s first gold medal at the EHF Beach Handball Championship, as they had lost their previous final played in 2004 against Russia
- Hungary’s Renatta Adrienn Csiki was nothing short of superb in the women’s final against Poland, scoring 16 points in her team’s 2:1 win (14:17; 29:16; 8:6)
- the gold medallists won all their seven games during the tournament and became the first team to win the competition three times, overtaking Germany, Croatia and Russia as two-time winners
- Poland lost a final for the second time, after suffering the same fate in the 2017 edition
- Hungary’s Norbert Gyene with 132 led the top scorers’ ranking ahead Netherlands’ duo Thomas Robben (121) and Silas Speckmann (111)
- Norbert Gyene was also awarded MVP of the men's tournament; Hungary’s Renate Adrienn Csik won the MVP award in the women’s event
- Italy’s Vanessa Djiogap Tenguim (105 points) won the top scorer award in the women’s tournament, followed by Ukraine’s Anna Diablo (98) and France’s Clarisse Wild (91)
- Ukraine beat Türkiye in the men’s bronze medal match, 2:1, to clinch their third bronze medal; Croatia secured their sixth medal in the women’s tournament, an all-time record, with a 2:0 win in the bronze medal match against France
19 teams secure safe passage to Portugal 2023
The nine best ranked women’s teams and the best 10 men’s teams at the event in Prague have earned their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Portugal :
- Men (10): France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine
- Women (9): Croatia, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine.
The teams that failed to secure a berth at Portugal 2023 are: Switzerland and Czech Republic in both events.
EHF Beach Handball Championships 2022
Men’s final standings:
Gold – Germany
Silver – Hungary
Bronze – Ukraine
4th – Türkiye
Men's All-star Team awards:
Fair Play Team – Germany & Romania
Best goalkeeper – Moritz Ebert (GER)
Best defender – Leonid Mykhailiutenk (UKR)
Top scorer – Norbert Gyene (HUN), 132 points
MVP – Norbert Gyene (HUN)
Women’s final standings:
Gold – Hungary
Silver – Poland
Bronze – Croatia
4th – France
Women's All-star Team awards:
Fair Play Team – Hungary
Best goalkeeper – Dalma Matefi (HUN)
Best defender – Valeriia Zoria (UKR)
Top scorer – Vanessa Djiogap Tenguim (ITA), 105 points
MVP – Renate Adrienn Csiki (HUN)