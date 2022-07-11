Germany and Hungary grab gold in Prague

19 teams secure safe passage to Portugal 2023

The nine best ranked women’s teams and the best 10 men’s teams at the event in Prague have earned their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Portugal :

Men (10): France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine

Women (9): Croatia, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine.

The teams that failed to secure a berth at Portugal 2023 are: Switzerland and Czech Republic in both events.

EHF Beach Handball Championships 2022

Men’s final standings:

Gold – Germany

Silver – Hungary

Bronze – Ukraine

4th – Türkiye

Men's All-star Team awards:

Fair Play Team – Germany & Romania

Best goalkeeper – Moritz Ebert (GER)

Best defender – Leonid Mykhailiutenk (UKR)

Top scorer – Norbert Gyene (HUN), 132 points

MVP – Norbert Gyene (HUN)

Women’s final standings:

Gold – Hungary

Silver – Poland

Bronze – Croatia

4th – France

Women's All-star Team awards:

Fair Play Team – Hungary

Best goalkeeper – Dalma Matefi (HUN)

Best defender – Valeriia Zoria (UKR)

Top scorer – Vanessa Djiogap Tenguim (ITA), 105 points

MVP – Renate Adrienn Csiki (HUN)