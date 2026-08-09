This is the fourth time Germany won gold in this competition, having also been the best in 2008, 2012 and 2021

Also, Germany avenged their main round defeat to Slovenia 30:28 on 3 August

Slovenia were first time finalists, after previously winning the fourth place on three occasions

Heading into this match, Slovenia were the only team to enter the final day with a perfect record, seven out of seven

From the 15th to the 35th minute German firepower on both ends of the court produced a stunning 15:3 run to lead 20:11, which proved vital

Vincent Faciejew led the German scoring charts with eight goals, while Thielicke and Eisend managed five each; Kovac, Podvrsic and Ilc scored five each for Slovenia

Tobias Dangler was Germany's player of the match, having saved 10 shots with a 37 per cent efficiency; Slovenia's Mai Miklavcic, one of the heroes in the semi-final, had nine saves, but seven of them in the first half

FINAL

Top scorers: Vincent Faciejew 8/11 (GER), Zan Kovac 5/5, Jaka Podvrsic 5/7, Maks Ilc 5/8 (SLO)

Players of the match: Tobias Dengler (GER), Jaka Podvrsic (SLO)

Germany scored the first two goals of the match, but Slovenia quickly regrouped. Inspired by goalkeeper Miklavcic’s saves and a versatile attacking display, the tournament’s only unbeaten team turned the game around to take an 8:5 lead, forcing the German head coach to call his first timeout in the 15th minute. Germany’s response was swift and effective. Over the next 15 minutes, they went on a 12:3 run to take a commanding six-goal lead (17:11). They found the right solutions in attack, with Thielicke, Meißner and Eisend stepping up, while defensively they remained compact and solid, building a comfortable advantage heading into half-time.

Nothing changed after the break, as Germany scored three more goals in the opening three minutes to stretch their lead to a massive nine goals (20:11). The shell-shocked Slovenians continued to rack up turnovers, while Germany ruthlessly punished their every mistake. Slovenia finally ended their 12-minute scoring drought, but it was too little, too late. When Gadza scored to make it 25:15 in the 41st minute, followed by Dengler saving a penalty shot a few minutes later, Germany could start celebrating their fourth gold medal in the history of the competition. A glimmer of hope appeared for Slovenia when Germany received a couple of two-minute suspensions in the 47th minute, but two straight goals from the Slovenians were too little, too late. Germany responded with three goals of their own to make it 30:19 and game over.