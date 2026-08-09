- This is the fourth time Germany won gold in this competition, having also been the best in 2008, 2012 and 2021
- Also, Germany avenged their main round defeat to Slovenia 30:28 on 3 August
- Slovenia were first time finalists, after previously winning the fourth place on three occasions
- Heading into this match, Slovenia were the only team to enter the final day with a perfect record, seven out of seven
- From the 15th to the 35th minute German firepower on both ends of the court produced a stunning 15:3 run to lead 20:11, which proved vital
- Vincent Faciejew led the German scoring charts with eight goals, while Thielicke and Eisend managed five each; Kovac, Podvrsic and Ilc scored five each for Slovenia
- Tobias Dangler was Germany's player of the match, having saved 10 shots with a 37 per cent efficiency; Slovenia's Mai Miklavcic, one of the heroes in the semi-final, had nine saves, but seven of them in the first half
FINAL
Top scorers: Vincent Faciejew 8/11 (GER), Zan Kovac 5/5, Jaka Podvrsic 5/7, Maks Ilc 5/8 (SLO)
Players of the match: Tobias Dengler (GER), Jaka Podvrsic (SLO)
Germany scored the first two goals of the match, but Slovenia quickly regrouped. Inspired by goalkeeper Miklavcic’s saves and a versatile attacking display, the tournament’s only unbeaten team turned the game around to take an 8:5 lead, forcing the German head coach to call his first timeout in the 15th minute. Germany’s response was swift and effective. Over the next 15 minutes, they went on a 12:3 run to take a commanding six-goal lead (17:11). They found the right solutions in attack, with Thielicke, Meißner and Eisend stepping up, while defensively they remained compact and solid, building a comfortable advantage heading into half-time.
Nothing changed after the break, as Germany scored three more goals in the opening three minutes to stretch their lead to a massive nine goals (20:11). The shell-shocked Slovenians continued to rack up turnovers, while Germany ruthlessly punished their every mistake. Slovenia finally ended their 12-minute scoring drought, but it was too little, too late. When Gadza scored to make it 25:15 in the 41st minute, followed by Dengler saving a penalty shot a few minutes later, Germany could start celebrating their fourth gold medal in the history of the competition. A glimmer of hope appeared for Slovenia when Germany received a couple of two-minute suspensions in the 47th minute, but two straight goals from the Slovenians were too little, too late. Germany responded with three goals of their own to make it 30:19 and game over.