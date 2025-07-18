Germany to maiden W19 EHF EURO final

Germany to maiden W19 EHF EURO final

18 July 2025, 21:13

Germany will face Spain in the final of the W19 EHF EURO 2025 on Sunday night, after defeating Denmark in the second semi-final on Friday, 37:31.

Although Germany led through most of the game, their victory was not certain until the final minutes. Following the semi-final loss, Denmark will take on Austria to decide third place.

SEMI-FINAL

Denmark vs Germany 31:37 (17:20)

  • in a close and entertaining contest, Germany's win was assured when they scored the last three goals of the match unanswered, turning a 34:31 lead with just over two minutes remaining into a commanding final result
  • in a high-scoring first half, Germany created the first gap of more than two goals at 7:5 in the eighth minute then capitalised on a two-minute suspension for Denmark to firmly move ahead midway through the period; after that, the Scandinavian side did not pull level again until late in the second
  • Denmark made a change in goal around a timeout in the 16th minute, but keepers were not the standouts in the first 30 minutes as the goals came in fast, with well over one per minute
  • a few saves at both ends — from the MVP of the W17 EHF EURO 2023, Denmark’s Andrea Nørklit Jørgensen, and Germany’s Lena Lindemann — to start the second half indicated what was to come, as the furious pace of scoring from the first period slowed but Germany’s lead held steady until the 45-minute mark
  • as the last quarter began, a turnover, a save and a two-minute suspension from Germany allowed Denmark to take the lead (27:26) for the first time since the fourth minute of the match, before Germany levelled and claimed the edge again — and then powered to victory

I think that, especially in the second half, we got to show our skills, especially in defence. We were very active and used the things that we have trained for the past few days. We were well prepared for Denmark's offence and that's why we got to steal some balls. That was the key in the second half that made us able to win so high. In the final minutes I was just excited. I mean this is the first time that we're gonna play a final and we're all so excited. The only thoughts that are going through your mind is like, 'oh my gosh, we're gonna be in the final game!' We can't wait to prepare for it and win against Spain hopefully. We're very excited.
Chiara Rohr
Left wing, Germany

Germany qualify for first W19 EURO final

The trophy match in Podgorica represents a brand new achievement for Germany. In fact, until now, the W19 EURO was the only competition — across all age groups and both men’s and women’s events — where the final had eluded the nation with one of the strongest handball traditions.

Germany’s best result at the W19 EHF EURO was a fourth-place finish in 2009. Their campaign in 2025 not only means they have ended a long wait to play the medal round, but that they have secured their first medal ever in the competition — now the question is only which colour it will be.

Neither Germany nor their final opponents Spain have won the trophy before, therefore, an entirely new champion will be crowned on Sunday night when the first edition of the W19 EHF EURO with 24 teams comes to an end.

