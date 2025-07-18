Germany to maiden W19 EHF EURO final

Germany qualify for first W19 EURO final

The trophy match in Podgorica represents a brand new achievement for Germany. In fact, until now, the W19 EURO was the only competition — across all age groups and both men’s and women’s events — where the final had eluded the nation with one of the strongest handball traditions.

Germany’s best result at the W19 EHF EURO was a fourth-place finish in 2009. Their campaign in 2025 not only means they have ended a long wait to play the medal round, but that they have secured their first medal ever in the competition — now the question is only which colour it will be.

Neither Germany nor their final opponents Spain have won the trophy before, therefore, an entirely new champion will be crowned on Sunday night when the first edition of the W19 EHF EURO with 24 teams comes to an end.