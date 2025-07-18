Germany to maiden W19 EHF EURO final
Germany will face Spain in the final of the W19 EHF EURO 2025 on Sunday night, after defeating Denmark in the second semi-final on Friday, 37:31.
I think that, especially in the second half, we got to show our skills, especially in defence. We were very active and used the things that we have trained for the past few days. We were well prepared for Denmark's offence and that's why we got to steal some balls. That was the key in the second half that made us able to win so high. In the final minutes I was just excited. I mean this is the first time that we're gonna play a final and we're all so excited. The only thoughts that are going through your mind is like, 'oh my gosh, we're gonna be in the final game!' We can't wait to prepare for it and win against Spain hopefully. We're very excited.