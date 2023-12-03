Dramatic round sets up EHF European Cup Men Last 16

VIF and SSV Brixen met in the only double-header over the weekend as the Faroese club are back in the EHF's club competitions after a 24 year absence. But the Italian club didn’t give the hosts an opportunity to celebrate.

The visitors won the first leg (37:35) despite an extraordinary performance by VIF left back Filip Jojic, who scored 17 goals. And even though the result was full of dramatic turnarounds in the return leg, Brixen celebrated their Last 16 entry with another win (38:37).

Jojic was an enigma for the Italian club once again as he scored an additional 10 goals, ending the round with 27 goals; on the other side, Tomas Valentin Canete finished the tie with 19 goals for Brixen.