GOG performance leads to Veszprém’s first home loss in two years

The first duel between Telekom Veszprém and GOG this season was decided by a buzzer-beater from Petar Nenadic (31:30). The re-match in Hungary was a similar thriller, and again the visitors took the points. Thanks to an impressive performance from goalkeeper Tobias Thulin and a high-scoring quintet, the Danish champions shocked Veszprém, 37:36 on their court. This was their first home defeat in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League since 4 February 2021, a 34:37 loss versus Barca. GOG remain on the fifth position, but extended their lead over Zagreb to three points, while Veszprém now are two points behind Paris.