Paris take a hard-fought win in Zagreb

Sole - Balaguer connection

It is safe to say the right side of the court brought a win for Paris Saint-Germain. Ferran Sole and David Balaguer delivered almost 55% of all PSG goals. Spanish right wing, Sole had a 12-goal outing with the versatile player scoring mostly from right back. When not scoring alongside Luc Steins, he was assisting Balaguer on the right wing for one of his six goals in the match. Mathematically speaking - the two players scored 18 of Paris' 33 goals.