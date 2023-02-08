Porto break ice with stunning win against Dinamo

Porto deliver excellent win to keep hopes alive

Dinamo Bucuresti failed to secure their 30th win in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, after a dismal performance against FC Porto. It was one of their worst matches in the past two seasons, since coach Xavi Pascual took up the challenge of transforming the team into a powerhouse.

The Romanian side's attacking efficiency dropped to a meagre 45%, as Porto's goalkeepers – Nikola Mitrevski and Sebastian Leth Frandsen – together, saved 16 shots for a 42% efficiency, to help set the Portuguese champions for their first since a 29:27 victory against Kielce, December 2021.

Porto will have newfound motivation in the European premium competition when they host HC PPD Zagreb in their next game. Another win will set up a nail-biting finish where everything is possible in terms of the last play-offs berth in the group.