Porto break ice with stunning win against Dinamo
FC Porto broke a 15-game winless streak to keep their hopes alive for a play-offs berth by earning their first win of the season, 32:23, against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti. It was the largest win for the Portuguese side in more than seven years.
GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 32:23 (14:13)
- the Portuguese side broke their largest-ever winless streal in their history in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, 15 games, to stay alive in the fight for a play-offs berth. They are five points behind sixth-placed HC PPD Zagreb with three games to go
- a 6:2 run between the 42nd and the 52nd minutes was instrumental for Porto to clinch their first win of the season as it created an unassailable five-goal lead which Dinamo could not come back from
- this was Dinamo's worst attacking outing in their last 16 games in the European premium competition since scoring only 20 times against Flensburg in November 2021, 15 months ago
- Danish back, Nicolaj Laesø and Swedish back, Jack Thurin were Porto's top scorers, putting seven goals each past Dinamo's goalkeepers
- Porto secured their largest win in more than seven years in the European top competition, with the previous performance being set in December 2015 against Serbian club Vojvodina, 37:15
Porto deliver excellent win to keep hopes alive
Dinamo Bucuresti failed to secure their 30th win in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, after a dismal performance against FC Porto. It was one of their worst matches in the past two seasons, since coach Xavi Pascual took up the challenge of transforming the team into a powerhouse.
The Romanian side's attacking efficiency dropped to a meagre 45%, as Porto's goalkeepers – Nikola Mitrevski and Sebastian Leth Frandsen – together, saved 16 shots for a 42% efficiency, to help set the Portuguese champions for their first since a 29:27 victory against Kielce, December 2021.
Porto will have newfound motivation in the European premium competition when they host HC PPD Zagreb in their next game. Another win will set up a nail-biting finish where everything is possible in terms of the last play-offs berth in the group.
We had problems with running, tactics... everything. FC Porto deserved the win
We had a really good game; the defense and goalkeeper were totally in sync. We've had good practices; we’re fresh and our raw speed in contra-attacks is back. Everything worked today.