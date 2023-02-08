R3VS9550
EHF Champions League

Porto break ice with stunning win against Dinamo

20221106 AH 3577 2 EHF / Adrian Costeiu08 February 2023, 23:00

FC Porto broke a 15-game winless streak to keep their hopes alive for a play-offs berth by earning their first win of the season, 32:23, against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti.  It was the largest win for the Portuguese side in more than seven years.

GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 32:23 (14:13)

  • the Portuguese side broke their largest-ever winless streal in their history in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, 15 games, to stay alive in the fight for a play-offs berth. They are five points behind sixth-placed HC PPD Zagreb with three games to go
  • a 6:2 run between the 42nd and the  52nd minutes was instrumental for Porto to clinch their first win of the season as it created an unassailable five-goal lead which Dinamo could not come back from
  • this was Dinamo's worst attacking outing in their last 16 games in the European premium competition since scoring only 20 times against Flensburg in November 2021, 15 months ago
  • Danish back, Nicolaj Laesø and Swedish back, Jack Thurin were Porto's top scorers, putting seven goals each past Dinamo's goalkeepers
  • Porto secured their largest win in more than seven years in the European top competition, with the previous performance being set in December 2015 against Serbian club Vojvodina, 37:15

Porto deliver excellent win to keep hopes alive

Dinamo Bucuresti failed to secure their 30th win in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, after a dismal performance against FC Porto. It was one of their worst matches in the past two seasons, since coach Xavi Pascual took up the challenge of transforming the team into a powerhouse. 

The Romanian side's attacking efficiency dropped to a meagre 45%, as Porto's goalkeepers – Nikola Mitrevski and Sebastian Leth Frandsen – together, saved 16 shots for a 42% efficiency, to help set the Portuguese champions for their first since a 29:27 victory against Kielce, December 2021.

Porto will have newfound motivation in the European premium competition when they host HC PPD Zagreb in their next game. Another win will set up a nail-biting finish where everything is possible in terms of the last play-offs berth in the group.

We had problems with running, tactics... everything. FC Porto deserved the win
Xavier Pascual
Head Coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
We had a really good game; the defense and goalkeeper were totally in sync. We've had good practices; we’re fresh and our raw speed in contra-attacks is back. Everything worked today.
Magnus Andersson
Head Coach, FC Porto
R3VS9648
R3VS9292
R3VS8917
R3VS8653
R3VS8806
20230208 Veszprem GOG Gog Players (2)
Previous Article GOG performance leads to Veszprém’s first home loss in two years

Latest news

More News