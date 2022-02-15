GOG qualify for the Last 16, eliminating Chekhov in the process

This game in Denmark was do-or-die for Russian side Chekhov. Anything but a win would mean elimination for last season’s Last 16 participants.

And despite displaying some brilliant handball, especially in the first half, Chekhov were not able to stop GOG’s offensive power. Sure, the result was not as tough as the first confrontation between the two sides this season, when GOG won 39:32 in Russia, but the outcome was the same.

If Chekhov had the nerves to make a sensation, Torbjorn Bergerud and Emil Madsen saved the day for the hosts in the last few minutes.