Nimes Secure First Place in Group D

USAM Nimes defeated Eurofarm Pelister (25:23) in France to secure first place in Group D of the EHF European League.

The game of cat and mouse marked the game with a lot of intensity and emotion, and the French team's experience spoke louder at the end of the 60 minutes.



GROUP D

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 25:23 (13:12)

The match was in the balance throughout in a game of high intensity and emotion

the French side boasted a 69% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their straightforward win

Remi Desbonnet made 10 saves during the game

an inspired Mohamed Sanad scored 10 goals for USAM Nimes

Elmir Gradjan scored seven times for Eurofarm Pelister

HALF-TIME: Finally in Group D...#EurofarmPelister are holding their own vs @USAMNIMESGARD, trailing 13:12 (enjoy some Stipe Mandalinic wizardry below!)



And we're all tied up in Hungary! It's @tatabanyakc 12:12 @aek_official #ehfel pic.twitter.com/F7McYuuM8c — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 15, 2022

Mohamed Sanad - what a game

With six goals in the first half alone, Mohamed Sanad was a key player for USAM Nimes tonight. The Egyptian player (91% shooting efficiency) can take the game ball home because he well deserves it.