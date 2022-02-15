EHF European League
Nimes Secure First Place in Group D
USAM Nimes defeated Eurofarm Pelister (25:23) in France to secure first place in Group D of the EHF European League.
The game of cat and mouse marked the game with a lot of intensity and emotion, and the French team's experience spoke louder at the end of the 60 minutes.
GROUP D
USAM Nimes (FRA) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 25:23 (13:12)
- The match was in the balance throughout in a game of high intensity and emotion
- the French side boasted a 69% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their straightforward win
- Remi Desbonnet made 10 saves during the game
- an inspired Mohamed Sanad scored 10 goals for USAM Nimes
- Elmir Gradjan scored seven times for Eurofarm Pelister
Mohamed Sanad - what a game
With six goals in the first half alone, Mohamed Sanad was a key player for USAM Nimes tonight. The Egyptian player (91% shooting efficiency) can take the game ball home because he well deserves it.