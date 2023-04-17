Golla: Flensburg must “go to the limit” against Granollers
When the four best teams of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 season battle it out for the title at the EHF Finals 2023, the hosting club obviously want be part of that marquee tournament on 27/28 May. SG Flensburg-Handewitt took the penultimate step by beating Fraikin BM. Granollers 31:30 last week, but the German side are wary of their Spanish opponents ahead of the quarter-final return leg in Flensburg on Tuesday, according to team captain and line player Johannes Golla.
“It is good that we won the away leg, but it was an unpleasant game for us. Granollers played on their top level, we did not have a perfect day,” says Golla about the first leg in Spain, where Flensburg led by three goals at half-time (17:14) before settling for the one-goal win, led by nine goals from Emil Jakobsen.
“We want to win for our fans. But I am sure that winning by three, four goals in Granollers would have been more dangerous for us, as then we might not take the return match serious enough.”
The season statistics favour Flensburg, who have not lost in their home arena, and only once overall this European season – against Ystads IF HF in the group phase.
“One of our main season goals is always to finish all competitions with a clean home record – or at least unbeaten. Our fans carry us through the matches in our arena, this is our fortress. We want to use the home advantage against Granollers and show that we are the better team,” Golla says.
Golla has been the team captain of Flensburg since the start of the season as successor of Lasse Svan, and he has the same role in the German national team following the departure of Uwe Gensheimer in 2021. The EHF EURO 2022 All-star line player likes to take responsibility, is a kind of natural leader on and off the court – that is why he was voted Germany’s player of the year in 2022.
The 25-year-old line player arrived at Flensburg in 2018 from MT Melsungen, where he had gained his first international experience.
“The EHF European League has become much stronger since I played the EHF Cup with Melsungen. The quality of the clubs has risen. You see in the current knockout stage that you have to go to the limit if you want to be successful, you have to invest much more. Usually, the German teams are favourites in this competition, but it gets harder for them to go all the way,” Golla says.
Between first and second leg of the EHF European League quarter-finals, Flensburg played the final event of the German cup in Cologne last weekend. They lost their semi-final 38:31 against eventual cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen 31:38 – Flensburg’s first defeat after 21 straight matches across all competitions – and finished third by beating TBV Lemgo Lippe 28:23.
“Having four matches that are absolutely crucial for your goals of a whole season within one week, is inhuman to the players, but we have to cope with it and have to make the best of it,” Golla says.
Flensburg eliminated titleholders SL Benfica in the Last 16 and, according to Golla, his side need to put the pedal to the metal from the throw-off against Granollers on Tuesday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CEST).
“A one-goal advantage is not a comfortable cushion. It takes only some seconds and it could be gone. We are aiming to win and leave no doubt that we are eager to play the EHF Finals on home court,” Golla says.
The prospect of playing the EHF Finals in their own Campushalle arena only provides additional motivation.
“When you have come this far in any competition, you want to be part of the final tournament. And if this tournament is in your arena, it is even better. There is no pressure on us, simply anticipation and extra motivation,” the team captain says.
Reaching the EHF Finals would also mean a fitting farewell to the three Scandinavian stars who are leaving the club after the season: Magnus Rød and Gøran Johannessen will move to Kolstad Håndball in Norway, and Simon Hald will move to Aalborg Håndbold in Denmark.
“We want to enjoy a final highlight with this current team, so playing the EHF Finals on home court would be a perfect farewell,” says Golla, who contributed two goals to the 31:30 on over Granollers last week.
Apart from the EHF Finals 2023, Flensburg are also still in the race for their second goal of the season: qualifying for the EHF Champions League again. They were part of Europe’s top flight every season for a full decade (2012-22) and for 17 seasons in total.
“Despite the top quality of the EHF European League, it remains something special of course to face the best teams of the world in the EHF Champions League. Therefore, it is our goal to return to this competition,” Golla says.
Flensburg are currently fourth in the LIQUI MOLY Bundesliga with 39 points from 25 matches, two points behind the leading trio of THW Kiel, Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg, though the latter club have already played one game more.
But before thinking of a domestic championship, Flensburg want to keep their dream alive of becoming the only team to win five different EHF club competitions – after the EHF Cup (1997), City Cup (1999), Cup Winners’ Cup (2001, 2012), and EHF Champions League (2014).
photos © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen, Xavier Solanas