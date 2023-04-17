Golla: Flensburg must “go to the limit” against Granollers

“It is good that we won the away leg, but it was an unpleasant game for us. Granollers played on their top level, we did not have a perfect day,” says Golla about the first leg in Spain, where Flensburg led by three goals at half-time (17:14) before settling for the one-goal win, led by nine goals from Emil Jakobsen.

“We want to win for our fans. But I am sure that winning by three, four goals in Granollers would have been more dangerous for us, as then we might not take the return match serious enough.”

The season statistics favour Flensburg, who have not lost in their home arena, and only once overall this European season – against Ystads IF HF in the group phase.

“One of our main season goals is always to finish all competitions with a clean home record – or at least unbeaten. Our fans carry us through the matches in our arena, this is our fortress. We want to use the home advantage against Granollers and show that we are the better team,” Golla says.