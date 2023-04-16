Nærbø claim away win in the Norwegian derby

Title-holders Nærbø IL made a step towards their second straight final of the EHF European Cup Men.

In the first-leg match of the semi-final, they took an away victory against fellow Norwegian team Runar Sandefjord Elite, 29:27.

Nærbø were down 17:14 at the break, but took the initiative to overtake the lead at 27:21 with 10 minutes to go. However, Sandefjord slashed the gap in the closing minutes

Cristoffer Rambo scored 12 goals for Sandefjord, yet his effort did not help the visitors in their intentions to win the game

in the other match, Alingsås were losing 23:21 with seven minutes to go against Vojvodina, eventually securing a 25:24 win in the end

goalkeeper Rickard Frisk played a key role in the Swedish team's win, accounting for 16 saves, stopping 44% of shots heading his way

the second-leg matches will be played next weekend, on 22/23 April

Title-holders better as team

While the experienced Rambo did a great job in Sandefjord's attack, Nærbø were better as a team. Many of their players finished with five goals, and although no one scored more - the number of offensive options helped the visitors celebrate in the end.

Nærbø have a good chance of reaching the final, but Sandefjord also hope to make an away comeback next week, with this tie still being very open.