Göppingen dominant against Nexe

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 32:23 (15:9)

The Croatian side got off to a good start and were the first to gain a two-goal lead, 10 minutes into the game. Both sides were somewhat level with strong defence and a fast pace. Nexe had trouble in attack mid-way through the first half, being goalless for eight minutes, but the home side did not take advantage of it.

The one who decided the flow of the game was Marin Sego. Göppingen's goalkeeper had an astonishing 53 per cent save efficiency at half-time after 10 amazing saves, while on the other side Dominik Kuzmanovic and Mihailo Radovanovic each managed to stop only one shot.

Nexe's troubles continued in the second half as they were trying hard to get through the German defence. After nine minutes they had scored only two times, both from the strong back shots which seemed to be their only weapon. The magic of Kevin Gulliksen and Marcel Schiller was shown once again as the two scored almost half of the Göppingen goals by the 50th minute (25:17). They closed the night with seven goals each.

As the final buzzer was approaching, Nexe faltered, converting only 56 per cent of their shots. The Croatians will have a tough task in the reverse fixture but they showed in the past they can overcome the deficit at home - but Göppingen have taken a great step towards the EHF Finals Men.