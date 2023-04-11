Göppingen dominant against Nexe
Frisch Auf Göppingen sealed a comfortable win against RK Nexe in the first leg of the quarter-finals. In their first EHF European League Men season, the German club produced their best performance backed by an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Marin Sego.
Nexe struggled both in attack and defence and were unable to break their opponents, especially in one-on-one duels, leaving a lot of work for the rematch next Tuesday.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 32:23 (15:9)
The Croatian side got off to a good start and were the first to gain a two-goal lead, 10 minutes into the game. Both sides were somewhat level with strong defence and a fast pace. Nexe had trouble in attack mid-way through the first half, being goalless for eight minutes, but the home side did not take advantage of it.
The one who decided the flow of the game was Marin Sego. Göppingen's goalkeeper had an astonishing 53 per cent save efficiency at half-time after 10 amazing saves, while on the other side Dominik Kuzmanovic and Mihailo Radovanovic each managed to stop only one shot.
Nexe's troubles continued in the second half as they were trying hard to get through the German defence. After nine minutes they had scored only two times, both from the strong back shots which seemed to be their only weapon. The magic of Kevin Gulliksen and Marcel Schiller was shown once again as the two scored almost half of the Göppingen goals by the 50th minute (25:17). They closed the night with seven goals each.
As the final buzzer was approaching, Nexe faltered, converting only 56 per cent of their shots. The Croatians will have a tough task in the reverse fixture but they showed in the past they can overcome the deficit at home - but Göppingen have taken a great step towards the EHF Finals Men.
We’ve been the better team today. Our defence was solid and Marin Sego helped us to stop the power of Nexe. We were ready to fight for every ball to get a good position for the second match. It will be a tense atmosphere.
Göppingen was very compact in defense. They deserved the victory. We made a lot of mistakes and couldn’t play what we wanted. Next week we want to win in front of our supporters.