Gran Canaria go on survival tour in Sweden
Will two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria make it to the last 16?
That is one of the questions ahead of the return leg of round 3 in the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22, which starts Thursday.
Last week Gran Canaria narrowly lost to Skara HF in a high-scoring match at home: 38:37. The decisive return leg in Sweden is scheduled for Saturday.
Five more second-leg encounters will be played this weekend, alongside nine double-headers.
- already on Thursday, Kristianstad Handboll host Ankara Yenimahalle BSK from Turkey, and they will meet again the following day with both matching taking place in Sweden
- defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga from Spain became the first team to progress to the round of 16, eliminating Dutch side H.V. Quintus in a double-header last week
- unlike Quintus, fellow Dutch team JuRo Unirek VZV can clinch their last 16 spot Saturday following their 35:25 away win against former EHF Champions League runners-up WHC Vardar
- Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyar, who beat A.C. PAOK in round 2, are up for another Greek challenge when they host AEP Panorama on Friday and Saturday
Schedule includes one derby – in Czech Republic
The only national derby in round 3 features two teams from Czech Republic: DHC Slavia Praha and Sokol Pisek. And while it is a double-header, both sides have the opportunity to play one game at home in their own arena.
On Saturday at 17:00 CET, they first meet in Prague. Just 25 hours later, they face again in Pisek, some 100 kilometres south of the Czech capital.