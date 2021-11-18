Gran Canaria go on survival tour in Sweden

Will two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria make it to the last 16?

That is one of the questions ahead of the return leg of round 3 in the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22, which starts Thursday.

Last week Gran Canaria narrowly lost to Skara HF in a high-scoring match at home: 38:37. The decisive return leg in Sweden is scheduled for Saturday.

Five more second-leg encounters will be played this weekend, alongside nine double-headers.

already on Thursday, Kristianstad Handboll host Ankara Yenimahalle BSK from Turkey, and they will meet again the following day with both matching taking place in Sweden

defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga from Spain became the first team to progress to the round of 16, eliminating Dutch side H.V. Quintus in a double-header last week

unlike Quintus, fellow Dutch team JuRo Unirek VZV can clinch their last 16 spot Saturday following their 35:25 away win against former EHF Champions League runners-up WHC Vardar

Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyar, who beat A.C. PAOK in round 2, are up for another Greek challenge when they host AEP Panorama on Friday and Saturday

Schedule includes one derby – in Czech Republic

The only national derby in round 3 features two teams from Czech Republic: DHC Slavia Praha and Sokol Pisek. And while it is a double-header, both sides have the opportunity to play one game at home in their own arena.

On Saturday at 17:00 CET, they first meet in Prague. Just 25 hours later, they face again in Pisek, some 100 kilometres south of the Czech capital.