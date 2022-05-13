Groups revealed for EHF beach handball events in Prague

The Beach Handball Championships are the official qualification tournaments for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023: nine women’s teams and 10 men’s teams at the event in Prague will earn their ticket for next year’s European Championships in Portugal.

It is the first time those qualification tournaments are held; the inaugural editions in 2020, for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna, Bulgaria, were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

European teams that have qualified for the IHF Beach Handball World Championships 2022 in Greece are also secured of their berth at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. This applies to seven women’s teams (Denmark, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Spain) and six men’s teams (Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Portugal, and Spain).

The groups for the men’s and the women’s competition at the Beach Handball Championships in Prague have now been revealed:

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 is scheduled on 23-28 May 2023 in Nazaré. The seven best-ranked teams in each gender will qualify for the European Games 2023 in Kraków, Poland, where beach handball is part of the programme for the first time.

In parallel with the Beach Handball Championships, Prague will also host the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2022. The men’s event includes 14 teams, the women’s competition 15, and they have been divided in the following groups:

It is only the second time that European Championships for this specific age category are held; the previous edition of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO took place in Portugal in 2016 and was won by Spain (men) and Netherlands (women), respectively.