Unbeaten powerhouses to clash as Energi Viborg EHF Finals throw off

After 2020/21 winners Les Neptunes de Nantes were eliminated in the group phase, the search for entirely new champions in the EHF European League Women began — and the climax of the 2021/22 season is now upon us.

Four teams will battle it out for the trophy in the Energi Viborg EHF Finals, which will take place in Viborg this Saturday and Sunday.

While hosts Viborg, who won four out of four at home this season, are the favourites against CS Minaur Baia Mare, the battle between the teams with perfect records through the season, Herning-Ikast Handbold and SG BBM Bietigheim, will decide the other finalists.

SEMI-FINALS

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 14 May, 15:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

both teams reached the Energi Viborg EHF Finals riding a 10-game winning streak, stretching back to qualification round 3 — the best records ever in the history of the EHF European League Women

Bietigheim have won all the games they played this season — in this competition, the German Bundesliga and the German Cup – and boast a 35-game winning streak dating to August 2021

Herning-Ikast have the most effective attack across the competition, with an average of 33.1 goals scored per game, while Bietigheim boast the most successful defence, having conceded only 22.1 goals per game

despite being the most successful team in the history of the competition, with 15 wins, Herning-Ikast never won a game at the EHF Finals, having conceded two losses last season in Baia Mare — against Siofok KC and CS Minaur — on their way to fourth place

a German side has not won the second-tier European competition since the 1991/92 season — exactly 30 years ago — when HC Leipzig secured a 52:37 win against Czech side Termo Partizanske

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Saturday 14 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV