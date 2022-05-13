Unbeaten powerhouses to clash as Energi Viborg EHF Finals throw off
After 2020/21 winners Les Neptunes de Nantes were eliminated in the group phase, the search for entirely new champions in the EHF European League Women began — and the climax of the 2021/22 season is now upon us.
Four teams will battle it out for the trophy in the Energi Viborg EHF Finals, which will take place in Viborg this Saturday and Sunday.
While hosts Viborg, who won four out of four at home this season, are the favourites against CS Minaur Baia Mare, the battle between the teams with perfect records through the season, Herning-Ikast Handbold and SG BBM Bietigheim, will decide the other finalists.
SEMI-FINALS
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday 14 May, 15:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams reached the Energi Viborg EHF Finals riding a 10-game winning streak, stretching back to qualification round 3 — the best records ever in the history of the EHF European League Women
- Bietigheim have won all the games they played this season — in this competition, the German Bundesliga and the German Cup – and boast a 35-game winning streak dating to August 2021
- Herning-Ikast have the most effective attack across the competition, with an average of 33.1 goals scored per game, while Bietigheim boast the most successful defence, having conceded only 22.1 goals per game
- despite being the most successful team in the history of the competition, with 15 wins, Herning-Ikast never won a game at the EHF Finals, having conceded two losses last season in Baia Mare — against Siofok KC and CS Minaur — on their way to fourth place
- a German side has not won the second-tier European competition since the 1991/92 season — exactly 30 years ago — when HC Leipzig secured a 52:37 win against Czech side Termo Partizanske
Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Saturday 14 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts of the two editions of the EHF Finals Women meet in the second semi-final, after Baia Mare finished third last season following a win in the 3/4 placement match against Herning-Ikast
- hosts Viborg are undefeated in the EHF European League Women this season, with six victories and two draws in the group phase, where Baia Mare won two games, drew one and lost three
- while Viborg won all four games they played at home, Baia Mare did not win an away game, managing only two draws — against Sola HK in the quarter-finals and MKS Zaglebie Lubin in the group phase
- Viborg centre back Kristina Jörgensen is the top scorer of the season, with 61 goals, level with Sola left wing Camilla Herrem
- Baia Mare are the only side in the history of this format of the competition to proceed to the EHF Finals after losing three matches in the group phase and qualifying for the quarter-finals with five points