Three French sides claim home wins

Qualification round 3 of the EHF European League Women started this weekend with five first leg matches.

Three of them were held in France, and Paris 92, Nantes Atlantique Handball and Fleury Loiret Handball all won at home, albeit by different margins.



in the German derby, Malina Michalczik’s 11 goals propelled HSG Blomberg-Lippe to an away win against Thüringer HC, 31:27

the only draw of the weekend was recorded in Spain, where Super Amara Bera Bera and HC Zvezda drew 27:27

the return leg matches will be played next weekend alongside two double-headers: H.C. Dunarea Braila vs Viborg HK and Storhamar Handball Elite vs Alba Fehérvár KC

although they were scheduled to play the first leg on Saturday, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK and DVSC Schaeffler agreed to determine the winner in a single game in Turkey on 21 November

the first leg match between Vaci NKSE and DHK Banik Most was not played because of Covid-19 restrictions, but depending on the situation, next week the teams are expected to meet once or twice

Paris 92 with the best chance to progress

Of the three French sides who played first leg matches at home, Paris 92 seemingly have the best chance to advance. Their encounter with Denmark’s Nykobing Falster Håndbold was anticipated with great interest, yet Paris led 10:2 midway through the first half and went on to win 28:16.

Nantes Atlantique Handball also celebrated a rather confident victory (23:16) against SCM Gloria Buzau, while Fleury Loiret Handball's three-goal cushion (29:26) may not be enough in the return match against H 65 Höörs HK in Sweden.