Five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC meet Brest Bretagne Handball on the opening day of the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 in Budapest, while Vipers Kristiansand are up against CSKA.

That is the outcome of the draw for the semi-final of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21, which took place Tuesday at the Sport TV studio in the Hungarian capital.

There are only 46 days left until the marquee event takes place on 29/30 May 2021.

The playing times for the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 have not changed compared to previous editions of the season finale in the Papp Lászlo Budapest Sportaréna:

Saturday 29 May: semi-finals at 15:15 CEST and 18:00 CEST

Sunday 30 May: 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST; final at 18:00 CEST

Which semi-final will be played at 15:15 and which at 18:00 CEST will be announced in due time.

Close encounters with new trophy at stake

Györ have dominated the competition in recent years and will now face an EHF FINAL4 debutant, as Brest have not been this far before in their four seasons in the competition.

It promises to be a close encounter, as the Hungarian and French side also met in the group phase this season with both matches ending in a draw: 27:27 and 25:25, respectively.

From their six previous duels since 2017, Györ won three and the other three were all draws.

Vipers and CSKA will face each other for the very first time.

While the Norwegian side are going into their second EHF FINAL4 adventure, following their excellent third-place finish in 2019, Moscow-based CSKA are playing their maiden season in Europe’s top-level women’s handball competition.

At stake is the all-new trophy, which was presented during the draw: