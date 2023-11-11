Györ march on to big win, in a day full of draws

DAY REVIEW: Györ extended their winning streak to seven matches, dominating in the Match of the Week against Bietigheim, 34:26, in a day with two draws in five matches. Györ delivered Bietigheim their second loss in a row in this season, as the Hungarian side dominated the battle between the top two sides in Group A, 34:26, clinching another win in the Match of the Week.

The biggest shock of the evening came in Bucharest, where the Romanian champions, CSM, missed out on a win against DVSC Schaeffler, as the Hungarian side clinched their maiden away point in the European premium competition, 29:29.