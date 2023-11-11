Györ march on to big win, in a day full of draws
DAY REVIEW: Györ extended their winning streak to seven matches, dominating in the Match of the Week against Bietigheim, 34:26, in a day with two draws in five matches. Györ delivered Bietigheim their second loss in a row in this season, as the Hungarian side dominated the battle between the top two sides in Group A, 34:26, clinching another win in the Match of the Week.
The biggest shock of the evening came in Bucharest, where the Romanian champions, CSM, missed out on a win against DVSC Schaeffler, as the Hungarian side clinched their maiden away point in the European premium competition, 29:29.
Odense delivered their fourth win in the last five matches, their largest in history in the EHF Champions League Women, 44:20, against Sävehof
Sävehof and Zaglebie Lubin are the only teams to register a seven-game losing streak, after the Polish side also conceded a 22:35 loss against FTC
after three home games, Brest are still without a win on their home court, after they drew with Buducnost, 20:20, in the lowest-scoring match of the season, the fourth draw in nine matches between the two sides in the European premium competition
DVSC Schaeffler shocked CSM Bucuresti by taking their maiden away point in history in the European top competition, after clinching a 29:29 draw, after one of their best performances of the season
- for the fourth time in history, Györ have started the season with a seven-game winning streak, securing their 212th win in the competition in 279 matches, beating Bietigheim for the third time in three mutual matches
GROUP A
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 20:44 (11:21)
Odense are breaking records at a break necking pace, having sealed their biggest win in history, 44:20, after setting that record in the previous season, with the 41:22 win against Most. The Danish side also scored the largest number of goals in a single match in the European premium competition, beating their previous performance, set in that match against Most, by three goals. This was Odense's fourth win in five matches, as the Danish side is projecting to be a strong candidate for one of the top two places in the group.
I have to say I'm very disappointed. Odense is a really good team, but we've experienced way too many difficulties on both sides of the court today.
We played really well today. Together with Yara (Ten Holte) in goal, we were good in defense, while at the same time being really productive on the attacking side of the court.
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 29:29 (17:14)
A place between the top two teams in the group and, subsequently, in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women is looking further and further away for CSM Bucuresti, as the Romanian champions lost another important point, after the 29:29 draw against DVSC Schaeffler. It was the first-ever away game which did not end in a loss for the Hungarian side, despite the best performance of the season from left back Cristina Neagu, who scored nine goals for CSM, days after signing an extension until 2025 with the Romanian side. The two teams are tied on seven points in the standings, an outstanding performance for DVSC after seven rounds, in their comeback after more than a decade in the EHF Champions League Women.
I think Debrecen were pushing us hard. What we can focus on moving forward are the videos that we have to use in order to improve. I think for the away game we need to give everything we've got, and even though we know it will be tough to play them on the road, we've got to stay together and play our best.
In the end it was a roller-coaster. was in a roller coaster. I’m very happy, as we played an amazing game. I can say that we're improving from match to match. Bucharest are one of the toughest opponents in the group.
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 20:20 (9:9)
In the lowest-scoring match of the season so far, Brest and Buducnost embarked on an oldschool defence-first match, which yielded only 40 goals between the two sides. While the goalkeepers did not impress, combining for nine saves for Brest and eight for Buducnost, two of the lowest-scoring teams this season did not find the way to goal easily, as the top scorers were former Buducnost player, Valeriia Maslova, for Brest, and Ivana Godec for the Montenegrin side, with six goals each. Brest still hold a two-point advantage over Buducnost in the standings, with the two sides looking increasingly likely to battle it out for the last play-offs place.
The hall was full, and the atmosphere was really great. I feel very good about this group, and I'm really proud to be a part of it. This is really a reward after so many months off the court. The emotions are really nice now, I feel like I was finally rewarded for my efforts.
First I have to congratulate my players on a good fight. It was a difficult game, and a very important one for us. We were aware of how hard it is going to be to defeat them, and I'm proud of my players really as they refused to give out throughout the full course of the game. It's important for us to keep the tempo as high as possible for as long as possible. That's the only way to compete. We're moving on, focusing on the games ahead, and looking to improve.
MOTW: SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 26:34 (10:12)
The top defense in the competition delivered another excellent performance in the Match of the Week, limiting Bietigheim to their lowest-scoring performance of the season, XX goals. Györ have now extended the gap at the top of the group to four points, after their seventh consecutive win, remaining the only undefeated team in the competition after the first seven rounds, proving once again their quality and reiterating their challenge for a title which has evaded them since the 2018/19 season. On the other hand, Bietigheim's season is starting to unravel, just like last season, as they have been tied on points by Odense, having lost the last two matches by a combined 20 goals.
I've got to start by saying that the atmosphere was really great here today, and it was a pleasure to play despite of numerous Hungarian fans who were obviously rooting for their team. I feel like we were not as focused as we should have been on the offensive end of the court, and that proved to be costly. Defensive transition was also not there for us today, we were allowing them way too many easy goals. Györ has an amazing team, and we'll clearly have to make another step or two forward in order to compete with them.
Our amazing fans were once again here to support us on the road, and we're so happy to have them by our side. Regarding the game, I feel like we've managed to win the game in the second half in which we've improved on both sides of the ball, comparing with the first half. Defense was looking really good, and on offense we were able to find the net.
GROUP B
FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 35:22 (12:8)
After a disappointing start of the season, FTC's form is starting to pick up, after the Hungarian side sealed their second win in a row and stayed unbeaten for the third of their last four matches, with a clear 35:22 win over MKS Zaglebie Lubin . Veteran Andrea Lekic scored nine goals, in another vintage performance, as she improved her overall tally this season to 45 goals, but FTC are still seventh in the group, as they need to build on this form to secure a play-off spot.
I’m satisfied with the 2 points and the second win in a row. Goal is to keep it up of course. I feel like we needed more pace on the attacking side of the ball in the first. The second half was better as we were able to put pressure on them. We've got two tough games coming up next week, and we'll have to prepare for what's coming in the best possible way.
I would like to congratulate for Ferencváros, it was a good match. There were a lot of mistakes from our side, but the first half was very good. We believed in ourselves, and honestly hoped a better result after the first half. We look forward to next week.