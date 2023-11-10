Learn how to use TikTok successfully at the next EHF webinar

TikTok’s global partner manager for sport, Spaniard Arthur Guisasola, will talk about how rights-holders can grow their sport and audience by using the popular social media platform.



Tiktok has jumped up in users in the last few years. Consequently, there's been increased interest from federations, clubs and others on how to tackle this platform. This is why the EHF has invited Arthur to help present the topic and answer your questions.

Using case studies such as the FIFA 2022 and 2023 World Cups, Burnley FC Women, the UEFA Champions League and Formula 1, the TikTok manager will explain the role of sport on TikTok, tips and formats, and content tools. The core aim is to attract a younger audience to handball through TikTok's audiovisual offerings.

Participants will be able to ask questions, but unlike previous webinars, the TikTok session will not be recorded. Therefore, anyone wishing to hear from Guisasola will need to join the session live at 14:00 on 16 November.

Click here to register for free.