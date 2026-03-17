Now into her 14th European cup season and third in the EHF Champions League, and with eight clubs in five countries on her international club competitions CV, Hagman has plenty of experience on the top level. Having mastered how to be a dangerous scorer and played with the influence of so many different places, she finds the main evolution in her game occurs at the defensive end.

“You can always practice on some new things from the corner. Even if I maybe not all the time use it during the game, on training I'm trying to do some new kind of shooting or this kind of things,” says Hagman.

“The defence part, it's a little bit different from team to team, where you play. In some teams maybe you have a different philosophy how you want to play defence, so there is also a part you need maybe to practice and to be in the system and do the correct things.

“It's maybe not exactly the way if you're a back player — there you have a little bit more things, I think, to put in the playing style.”