Hagman's game: “I spent a lot of time just to enjoy with the ball”
On December 12, 2018, Nathalie Hagman scored 17 goals as her side, Sweden, defeated Russia in a main round match at the Women’s EHF EURO. That count marked the equalling of a record set by Pole Karolina Kudłacz-Gloc 12 years before, and the two still sit atop the list for most goals in a single Women’s EHF EURO game. That is Hagman — currently playing for Györi Audi ETO KC in the EHF Champions League. A lethal wing player who embodies the role her position requires — to be available to score and do so whenever she gets the chance.