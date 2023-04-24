Hákun West Av Teigum: “It might be extra fun this time”

The last two rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers this week will decide the lineup for the final tournament in Germany next January.

Among the teams fighting for their berth are Faroe Islands, with 21-year-old Hákun West Av Teigum as one of their leading players.

Teigum plays on a daily basis in Danish club Skanderborg-Aarhus, which were part of the EHF European League until the Last 16.

Teigum netted 68 times in that competition, including nine when Skanderborg-Aarhus won the first leg of their Last 16 tie against Fraikin BM. Granollers, but ultimately the Danish side went out. Next season, Teigum will join Füchse Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

The joy of changing the club shirt for the national team shirt is unmistakable for the young winger.

“As always, it is a pleasure to be with the national team. It might be extra fun this time, because it is pretty much a bang-or-bust game that awaits in the first match against Ukraine,” Teigum says.

“It is a decisive match for us to win if we are to qualify for the EHF EURO 2024. We are so lucky that it is at home.”