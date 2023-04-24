Hákun West Av Teigum: “It might be extra fun this time”
The hunt for a place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 continues this week for right wing Hákun West Av Teigum and Faroe Islands, who can make handball history by qualifying for their first major tournament. First up is the Highlight Match in round 5 against Ukraine on Wednesday.
The last two rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers this week will decide the lineup for the final tournament in Germany next January.
Among the teams fighting for their berth are Faroe Islands, with 21-year-old Hákun West Av Teigum as one of their leading players.
Teigum plays on a daily basis in Danish club Skanderborg-Aarhus, which were part of the EHF European League until the Last 16.
Teigum netted 68 times in that competition, including nine when Skanderborg-Aarhus won the first leg of their Last 16 tie against Fraikin BM. Granollers, but ultimately the Danish side went out. Next season, Teigum will join Füchse Berlin in the German Bundesliga.
The joy of changing the club shirt for the national team shirt is unmistakable for the young winger.
“As always, it is a pleasure to be with the national team. It might be extra fun this time, because it is pretty much a bang-or-bust game that awaits in the first match against Ukraine,” Teigum says.
“It is a decisive match for us to win if we are to qualify for the EHF EURO 2024. We are so lucky that it is at home.”
Despite its small size, Faroe Islands is a nation that has really been on the lips of handball fans in recent years, especially the national team has been performing well under Danish head coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen.
“The Faroese national team has developed a lot in recent years and we have a lot of potential. So, both as a spectator and as a player, I think that we are very optimistic about the future and also about what will happen this week in terms of qualifying for the final tournament,” Teigum says.
“But if we don’t progress, I don’t think our first appearance at a final tournament is far away; I see it happening within the next few years.
With two rounds to go in group 4 of the qualifiers, Faroe Islands are ranked third with two points, two behind Romania and six behind leaders Austria. Their upcoming opponents in the Highlight Match on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 20:00 CEST), Ukraine, are also on two points.
“I think we are in a very good position. We have got a bit of a reputation on our home court that it is a difficult place to play, and we have played some really good games and won several at home. So right now, we might have a slight advantage. However, I think it will be a very close and even match,” Teigum says.
With his 23 goals so far, Teigum is among the top 10 goal scorers in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers. His most notable performance came in the 28:26 win over Romania in March, when he netted 11 times.
“It is our next goal to see if we can qualify for a final tournament. It is a dream for me and for Faroe Islands in general. Also, when you take into account how few people we are in Faroe Islands… It will be very, very cool if we can qualify and make history.”
photos © Alvur Haraldsen; Xavier Solanas