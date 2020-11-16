Hear, hear: Get more from Cristina Neagu in EHF EURO podcast

The official EHF EURO 2020 podcast started with a bang last Thursday, when the first episode was released and featured an exclusive interview with Cristina Neagu.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The second episode of the official tournament podcast is out on Monday and treats listeners to even more from the Romanian superstar.

Neagu has taken the time to speak in depth to Chris O’Reilly about the matches and moments that shaped her illustrious career.

“No matter how good a player you are, no matter how many good players you have on the team, if you are not united as a team, if you are not willing to give everything for each other, you will never win something. For me, that was the most important lessen for my entire career,” Neagu says.

The final part of this extensive interview has now been released in the second episode of the podcast.

The European Handball Federation has teamed up with the (Un)informed Handball Hour again to provide handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

Every second day during the 3-20 December European Championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

A similar format proved a big hit with many listeners during the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in January.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and will also as embedded on eurohandball.com.