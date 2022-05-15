Heavyweight final to decide Energi Viborg EHF Finals winners

The top two teams in the competition and the only two not to have dropped a game up to this point in the season, Viborg HK and SG BBM Bietigheim, will face off for the EHF European League Women 2021/22 trophy on Sunday in Vibocold Arena.

Bietigheim extended their winning streak in the competition to nine games since the start of the group phase on Saturday, with a last-gasp 34:33 win against Herning-Ikast Handbold in the first semi-final, while Viborg clinched a 28:24 victory over CS Minaur Baia Mare.

The final will be a special game for Viborg’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, who won the EHF Champions League Women with the Danish side in 2009 and 2010, and now has a chance to lift another European trophy.

In the 3/4 placement match, set to be played just before the final, Herning-Ikast Handbold will look to avenge last season’s loss against CS Minaur Baia Mare, who sealed the bronze medal against Danish side at the first edition of the EHF Finals Women.

FINAL

Viborg HK (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 15 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV