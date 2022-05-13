Live blog: Countdown to throw-off at Energi Viborg EHF Finals
The Energi Viborg EHF Finals have arrived and in two days new champions in the EHF European League Women will be crowned.
The Energi Viborg EHF Finals will see two action-packed days, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday. Herning-Ikast, Bietigheim, Viborg and CS Minaur are the four sides left standing in the race for the first title to be decided this European cup season.
- EHF European League Women semi-finals coming up on Saturday: Herning-Ikast vs SG BBM Bietigheim at 15:30 CEST; Viborg vs CS Minaur at 18:00 CEST
- finals to be played on Sunday: 18:00 CEST final; 15:30 CEST 3/4 placement match
- read the semi-final preview and watch all matches live on EHFTV
- Courtney Gahan reporting all weekend, with the help of some pre- and in-match thoughts from journalist Adrian Costeiu. Photos by Axel Heimken/kolektiff
19:49
In roughly 24 hours, we will know the two teams that will play for the EHF European League Women trophy on Sunday, as both semi-finals will have concluded. Before that big moment, we have an exciting day of action to enjoy.
For now, goodnight, and be sure to join us again tomorrow!
19:42
The technical meeting has concluded and the teams have presented their jerseys, the court has been cleaned and the goal-line technology is in place ready for use during the four big matches this weekend — throw-off is well and truly edging closer!
19:25
Let's have a closer look at the records of the four semi-finalists — two of which have only recorded wins in the whole season, while only one of the top four sides had defeats in the group games.
Group phase records
- SG BBM Bietigheim: Six wins
- CS Minaur Baia Mare: Two wins, one draw and three losses
- Herning-Ikast Handbold: Six wins
- Viborg HK: Four wins and two draws
Looking at the early results of our poll (scroll down to have your say!), it's clear Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim's great form have caught your attention as they are emerging as the favourites to take the title so far. Interestingly, while Viborg and CS Minaur were seeded directly into the group phase, Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim started their campaigns in qualification round 3, winning both legs of their respective ties to earn passage to the group phase.
The two sides then carried their form right through, taking the biggest victories in the quarter-finals — an 11-goal margin for Herning-Ikast on aggregate versus Valcea and a huge 16-goal difference for Bietigheim over Besancon Feminin.
Will it be one of the two with perfect records who raises the trophy?
19:05
Who will score the first goal of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals? As the semi-finals will open with Herning-Ikast vs Bietigheim, it will not be joint-top scorer Kristina Jörgensen and someone else will have the honour.
The Danish back has scored 61 goals so far this season — a tally she shares with Sola wing Camilla Herrem. With CS Minaur's Jelena Lavko the closest behind Jörgensen still in the competition, with 51 goals, Jörgensen looks to be in a prime position to clinch the individual title.
18:36
Over 3,000 goals, two teams with perfect records and three nations represented by the semi-final clubs — it's been a thrilling ride to reach the final weekend of the EHF European League Women and you can refresh on all the most important statistics and facts in our Facts and figures compilation below!
17:41
We start the weekend with four teams in the race for the EHF European League Women 2021/22 title, before the semi-finals decide the two teams that will battle for the trophy on Sunday. Let us know your thoughts on who will top the podium in our poll below!
16:53
So what’s on today, the eve of throw-off? The teams have all arrived in Viborg and are in the last stages of preparations prior to the semi-finals.
Check out some photos of CS Minaur and Bietigheim's training sessions today below!
16:24
Before we zone in on the teams and matches, let’s take a look at handball and our host city, Viborg! The Danish city is not unfamiliar to handball fans, with the top-level women’s club boasting a strong history in European competitions. Most notably, the side have won the EHF Champions League three times and the previous format of the European League, the EHF Cup, three times as well.
With such a great handball tradition in the city, it is no surprise that many superstars have worn the green jersey so emblematic of the club — Danish legends such as Anja Andersen, Rikke Skov and Katrine Fruelund, and non-Danes like Katrine Lunde, Isabelle Gullden and Grit Jurack.
Now, the team features several Danish internationals, such as the European League 2021/22 top scorer Kristina Jörgensen and Line Haugsted, who will trade one green jersey for another as she transfers to Györ for the 2022/23 season. While Haugsted will move to Hungary, Jörgensen is set to transfer to Metz. Before they depart at the end of this season, the two will undoubtedly hope to add their name’s to Viborg HK’s history books and collect another trophy for the club’s impressive display cabinet.
15:30
It is time for the first title of the 2021/22 European cup season to be decided! All eyes are on Denmark this weekend, as the Energi Viborg EHF Finals take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Four teams remain in the race for the second trophy ever awarded in the EHF European League Women, after Nantes clinched the title in the competition’s debut last season: Herning-Ikast Handbold, SG BBM Bietigheim, CS Minaur Baia Mare and Finals hosts Viborg HK.
Here’s a rundown of the full schedule for the weekend:
Saturday — semi-finals
- 15:30 CEST Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
- 18:00 CEST Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Sunday — finals
- 15:30 CEST 3/4 placement match
- 18:00 CEST Final
All matches will be streamed live on the free-with-registration platform, EHFTV.
Guiding you through the weekend on eurohandball.com will be Courtney Gahan here on the live blog and journalist Adrian Costeiu, both reporting from Viborg.