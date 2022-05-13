Live blog: Countdown to throw-off at Energi Viborg EHF Finals

19:25

Let's have a closer look at the records of the four semi-finalists — two of which have only recorded wins in the whole season, while only one of the top four sides had defeats in the group games.

Group phase records

SG BBM Bietigheim: Six wins

CS Minaur Baia Mare: Two wins, one draw and three losses

Herning-Ikast Handbold: Six wins

Viborg HK: Four wins and two draws

Looking at the early results of our poll (scroll down to have your say!), it's clear Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim's great form have caught your attention as they are emerging as the favourites to take the title so far. Interestingly, while Viborg and CS Minaur were seeded directly into the group phase, Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim started their campaigns in qualification round 3, winning both legs of their respective ties to earn passage to the group phase.

The two sides then carried their form right through, taking the biggest victories in the quarter-finals — an 11-goal margin for Herning-Ikast on aggregate versus Valcea and a huge 16-goal difference for Bietigheim over Besancon Feminin.

Will it be one of the two with perfect records who raises the trophy?

19:05

Who will score the first goal of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals? As the semi-finals will open with Herning-Ikast vs Bietigheim, it will not be joint-top scorer Kristina Jörgensen and someone else will have the honour.

The Danish back has scored 61 goals so far this season — a tally she shares with Sola wing Camilla Herrem. With CS Minaur's Jelena Lavko the closest behind Jörgensen still in the competition, with 51 goals, Jörgensen looks to be in a prime position to clinch the individual title.

The first goal of the ENERGI VIBORG EHF FINALS! 💪🔥 #ehfel 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K6PlpHd7oD — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 13, 2022

18:36

Over 3,000 goals, two teams with perfect records and three nations represented by the semi-final clubs — it's been a thrilling ride to reach the final weekend of the EHF European League Women and you can refresh on all the most important statistics and facts in our Facts and figures compilation below!