Hendrikse: Thüringer are stronger than expected

“We had won all our home matches in the European League, and we were sure and confident to go all the way to Graz on home ground,” says Hendrikse. Thüringer HC kept their clear home record with a 27:24 victory – and hope to continue like that on neutral ground on Graz.

“I am sure many THC fans will make it to the EHF Finals, and as we have some Austrian players and Herbert Müller as the Austrian head coach in our team, we even hope for some support from the Austrians. They even can wear their national colours, as red is also our club colour,” laughs Hendrikse.

The THC fate continued in the semi-final draw, as again the strongest possible team will be their opponent on Saturday (15:30 CEST, live on EHFTV): Ikast, the only club to have won all previous matches in the competition.

“Of course Ikast are the favourites, but we have proved this season that sometimes the favourites lose against us. All four teams travel to Graz to make it on the winners’ podium, so do we. And maybe it is even easier to face Ikast on Saturday, when our batteries are fully charged,” says Hendrikse.