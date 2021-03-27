Herning-Ikast extend winning run

In the EHF European League Women, Herning-Ikast Handball had been on a four-match winning run before a trip to Togliatti, but the Danish team still managed to extend it.

After winning the quarter-final first-leg 31:29 in a very hard-fought match, Herning have a good chance of progressing to the semi-final. However, nothing is yet lost for Lada, who will travel to Denmark with the hope of turning things around.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 29:31 (17:17)

the two teams scored as many as 34 goals combined in the first half, staying level at 17:17

after the break, the scoring efficiency of both teams went down; the battle was still tight but the visitors were dominant in the last ten minutes

with one minute to go, Herning-Ikast led 31:27, which was the biggest difference between the teams throughout the match, yet Lada closed the gap

Helene Fauske scored eight goals for Herning, while Viktoryia Shamanouskaya netted six times for Lada

the second-leg match will be played next Saturday, 3 April, in Ikast

Norwegians make crucial impact

Similarly to many previous matches, Herning-Ikast relied heavily on their Norwegian back court players, particularly centre back Helene Fauske and right back Stine Skogrand, who both made a telling contribution in Togliatti.

They combined for 15 goals, almost half of their team’s tally, and contributed a lot to Herning-Ikast’s victory.