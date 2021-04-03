Live blog: CSM dominant in MOTW; Buducnost vs Györ live now
The last obstacle on the path to the final weekend in Budapest is here: The DELO EHF Champions League quarter-finals begin on Saturday with two first-leg clashes, including the Match of the Week.
LIVE NOW: Buducnost vs Györ.
- so far on Saturday, CSM defeat CSKA 32:27 in the Match of the Week
- one more first-leg quarter-final this weekend: Brest vs Metz at 16:00 CEST on Sunday
- Vipers and Rostov to play their two quarter-final legs in a double header format next weekend
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Saturday
18:40
HALF-TIME: BUDUCNOST VS GYÖR 11:16
A tough first half for home side Buducnost ends with a five-goal score line in favour of Györ. There are no signs of the Hungarian powerhouse faltering as they aim to reach their fifth straight EHF FINAL4. A big win in the first leg will serve as a great base ahead of the home fixture.
It seems a tough task ahead for Buducnost to turn the match around. Let's see what coach Bojana Popovic can come up with during the break!
18:35
Just a few minutes remain until half-time and Györ have fought off any chance of Buducnost coming back to level before the break, as the defending title holders lead 14:10.
Györ goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud is delivering an outstanding game, saving at 42 per cent so far, with a total of eight stops.
18:28
Györ coach Gabor Danyi calls a timeout as Buducnost edge closer, with the score at 10:12 in the 24th minute.
While the top scorer so far for the Hungarian team is wing Viktoria Lukacs, the back court has played the most critical role. Veronica Kristiansen, Stine Oftedal and Estelle Nze Minko have combined for seven goals.
18:16
Györ grabbed the upper hand immediately and pulled away as clear as four goals in the opening quarter, but as we reach 16 minutes on the clock, Buducnost have pulled the deficit back a touch, at 6:9.
A clear difference between the sides so far has been shooting efficiency, with Györ missing just two of their shots so far while Buducnost have missed eight.
18:05
Before we turn our focus completely to Buducnost and Györ, take one last look back at the MOTW between CSM and CSKA in our match review. Find it below.
18:02
THROW-OFF IN MONTENEGRO
Today's second quarter-final is now live! Györ's Veronica Kristiansen is the first on the score board as the Hungarian team take on Buducnost in Montenegro.
Tune in now on EHFTV.com or follow the live score and statistics on the ticker here.
17:50
10 minutes remain until the second quarter-final of the day, Buducnost vs Györ. The teams have already met twice in the group phase this season, with Györ winning both matches.
The title holders enter the match on the back of an unbeaten streak of 53 games. Most recently, the Hungarian side added to their hot streak by winning both legs of the play-off against Bietigheim.
Buducnost eliminated another Hungarian team on the way to the quarter-finals: Györ's biggest domestic rivals FTC. Critical to the Montenegrin side's progression was their win in the home leg against FTC, 22:19, as Buducnost lost the return fixture but reached the quarter-final nevertheless thanks to the first-leg result leading the aggregate to be in their favour.
17:45
The Player of the Match for the Match of the Week is CSM's Siraba Dembele Pavlovic! The French left wing had a great performance with five goals.
Dembele aims to reach the EHF FINAL4 with CSM in what is her first season in Romania. She is no stranger to the pinnacle weekend in Budapest however, having played the EHF FINAL4 with both Rostov and Vardar.
17:31
Cristina Neagu added six goals to her season tally in today's clash, temporarily taking her to first position on the 2020/21 top scorer list with a total of 106 now. Brest's Ana Gros sits on 104 goals and will take the court tomorrow in her team's first-leg quarter-final against Metz at 16:00 CEST.
17:27
RESULT: CSM VS CSKA 32:27
CSKA left it late but managed to reduce the distance to five goals for the end of the match — and the midway point in the quarter-final tie against CSKA.
17:16
Six minutes remain on the clock and CSKA have decreased the gap a little for a score of 29:24.
They came as close as four goals at 28:24 thanks to a partial of 3:7 spurred on by this great save from Polina Kaplina.
17:08
As the final 15 minutes of the match begin, CSKA have not been able to put much of a dent in the score line and still trail by seven goals — this despite the fact that the Russian team have outperformed CSM in terms of attacking efficiency so far this half, converting at 58 per cent versus 41 per cent.
It is looking very much as though the Champions League debutants will be heading into the second leg with a mountain to climb.
16:56
Six minutes into the second half of the MOTW, Elizabeth Omoregie made it a nine-goal advantage for CSM, at 24:15. CSKA are still left with plenty of work to do as they attempt a comeback.
Earlier in the game, it was Omoregie who struck for CSM's 20th goal — inside the first 30 minutes.
16:48
We are set for the second half of the MOTW CSM vs CSKA to begin! CSKA improved their shooting rate from 33 per cent in the opening 12 minutes to 52 per cent by the end of the first half.
CSM goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic played a key role in the Russian side's problems early on. Enjoy one of her best saves below!
16:35
HALF-TIME: CSM VS CSKA 20:12
One half of the first quarter-final down, and one quarter of the way into the two-leg clash that will decide the semi-finalists from this tie, it is not looking great for CSKA.
CSM powered through the last 10 minutes of the half to create a distance of eight before the break — a distance that will be very tough for CSKA to fight back from and take a win. CSKA will need to at least reduce the deficit and give themselves the smallest possible margin to fight back from for the second leg.
16:24
As we pass the 20-minute mark in the opening quarter-final, CSKA have come more into the game but CSM are maintaining the score line.
The Russian side's improved attack has been driven by centre back Daria Dmitrieva, who scored three of the last five goals for CSKA.
16:12
The first timeout of the match is called as we reach the 12-minute mark with CSM well in control at 8:3.
On the hunt for the debut DELO EHF FINAL4 berth, CSKA are having big problems finding the goal, shooting at just 33 per cent while CSM keeper Jelena Grubisic has made five saves at a rate of 56 per cent.
16:01
THROW-OFF IN ROMANIA
The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 quarter-finals are now open! The MOTW CSM vs CSKA has thrown off in Bucharest.
Head to EHFTV.com now to watch or follow all the live stats on the ticker.
15:51
With the MOTW set to begin in less than 10 minutes, let's take a look at some of the key facts surrounding this encounter.
Neither side enters the quarter-finals on the back of a particularly strong record, with CSKA having won once in their last three games while CSM were victorious in two of their most recent seven. But they took the wins that counted to reach this stage.
CSM overcame domestic rivals SCM Ramnicu Valcea in the play-offs, winning 54:51 on aggregate. CSKA were defeated in their first-leg play-off, but secured a win in the second leg that gave them a one-goal edge on aggregate against Krim, 47:46.
In this clash, we have the second top scorer of the season: CSM left back Cristina Neagu. Across 11 matches so far, Neagu has reached a tally of 100 goals. She is four behind the competition leader Ana Gros from Brest.
15:37
Warm-up is in full swing in Bucharest! Our exclusive coverage of the day began with the MOTW series Breakfast for Champions on Instagram.
Listen to Face of the Champions League Anja Althaus' chat with CSM's Siraba Dembele and CSKA's Sabina Jacobsen here.
15:20
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the first leg of the DELO EHF Champions League quarter-finals! Courtney Gahan here to guide you through Saturday's clashes:
- MOTW CSM vs CSKA at 16:00 CEST
- Buducnost vs Györ at 18:00 CEST
One more match is coming your way on Sunday: Brest vs Metz. Next weekend, these three ties will see their second legs played, while Vipers and Rostov meet in a double header.
While we wait for throw-off, we have plenty of reading material to entertain you. Below, find the preview of all first-leg quarter-finals taking place this weekend, a MOTW feature interview with EHF FINAL4 2016 MVP Jelena Grubisic ahead of CSM's encounter with CSKA, and our facts and figures rundown.