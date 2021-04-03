17:31

Cristina Neagu added six goals to her season tally in today's clash, temporarily taking her to first position on the 2020/21 top scorer list with a total of 106 now. Brest's Ana Gros sits on 104 goals and will take the court tomorrow in her team's first-leg quarter-final against Metz at 16:00 CEST.

17:27

RESULT: CSM VS CSKA 32:27

CSKA left it late but managed to reduce the distance to five goals for the end of the match — and the midway point in the quarter-final tie against CSKA.

17:16

Six minutes remain on the clock and CSKA have decreased the gap a little for a score of 29:24.

They came as close as four goals at 28:24 thanks to a partial of 3:7 spurred on by this great save from Polina Kaplina.

17:08

As the final 15 minutes of the match begin, CSKA have not been able to put much of a dent in the score line and still trail by seven goals — this despite the fact that the Russian team have outperformed CSM in terms of attacking efficiency so far this half, converting at 58 per cent versus 41 per cent.

It is looking very much as though the Champions League debutants will be heading into the second leg with a mountain to climb.

16:56

Six minutes into the second half of the MOTW, Elizabeth Omoregie made it a nine-goal advantage for CSM, at 24:15. CSKA are still left with plenty of work to do as they attempt a comeback.

Earlier in the game, it was Omoregie who struck for CSM's 20th goal — inside the first 30 minutes.

16:48

We are set for the second half of the MOTW CSM vs CSKA to begin! CSKA improved their shooting rate from 33 per cent in the opening 12 minutes to 52 per cent by the end of the first half.

CSM goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic played a key role in the Russian side's problems early on. Enjoy one of her best saves below!

16:35

HALF-TIME: CSM VS CSKA 20:12

One half of the first quarter-final down, and one quarter of the way into the two-leg clash that will decide the semi-finalists from this tie, it is not looking great for CSKA.

CSM powered through the last 10 minutes of the half to create a distance of eight before the break — a distance that will be very tough for CSKA to fight back from and take a win. CSKA will need to at least reduce the deficit and give themselves the smallest possible margin to fight back from for the second leg.

16:24

As we pass the 20-minute mark in the opening quarter-final, CSKA have come more into the game but CSM are maintaining the score line.

The Russian side's improved attack has been driven by centre back Daria Dmitrieva, who scored three of the last five goals for CSKA.

16:12

The first timeout of the match is called as we reach the 12-minute mark with CSM well in control at 8:3.

On the hunt for the debut DELO EHF FINAL4 berth, CSKA are having big problems finding the goal, shooting at just 33 per cent while CSM keeper Jelena Grubisic has made five saves at a rate of 56 per cent.

16:01

THROW-OFF IN ROMANIA

The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 quarter-finals are now open! The MOTW CSM vs CSKA has thrown off in Bucharest.

Head to EHFTV.com now to watch or follow all the live stats on the ticker.