High five: Martin eyes record title with Györ

Györ start their title mission in the semi-final against Team Esbjerg on Saturday 4 June at 15:15 CEST (live on EHFTV); Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand meet in the other semi-final.

With four titles in the EHF Champions League Women, with Györ in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018, Martin is one of the great masterminds in the history of women’s handball. In his six visits to the EHF FINAL4 so far with Györ and Rostov-Don, he has won nine matches and lost three.

This weekend, he has the chance for ‘una manita’ – the Spanish term for winning five titles: one trophy for each finger of the hand.

For that to happen, Györ must rack up a record sixth title in nine years in Europe’s premium women’s club competition.

“Those numbers do not matter so much to me. Handball is important, the way the team plays is important, as is being prepared for two very difficult games in the space of two days. Records are nice, but we really focus on the task at hand,” the 54-year-old Martin said.

“Yes, I have some beautiful memories from the EHF FINAL4, it is the peak of the season, where all the great teams in the competition are trying to win the trophy. The environment is very competitive.”