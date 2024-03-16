17:31 | FULL-TIME

Despite a timeout after Brest fail to score, FTC fumble their last attack and allow Brest to steal the ball back. Alicia Toublanc scores into the empty net, and Brest take an important, narrow away win in this first play-off. That gives them an excellent opportunity going into the return leg in France and continues their solid season, which saw them win seven games in the group phase to finish third in group A.

FTC showed composure to keep the pressure on Brest, but made a few more mistakes than their opponents which they will want to fix before next week.

17:25

It's a physical end to the game now. Audrey Dembélé is suspended for a third time and earns a red card as a result. As Brest try to score Jenny Carlson and Dragana Cvijic clash; Cvijic is suspended, Carlson goes off for a rest.

Pablo Morel takes a final timeout with 50 seconds to go.

17:22

FTC have left it late to come back, but maybe not too late! Young centre back Petra Simon equalises at 27:27, Kinga Janurik saves Pauletta Foppa's attempt on goal, and FTC have a chance to go ahead - but Foppa steals the ball, and Alexandrina Barbosa picks up the pass and scores. Brest lead 28:27.

17:17

Due credit to the FTC fans, who are singing and cheering loudly every time their team is in attack and showing their disapproval of every decision going against FTC. With just under eight minutes to play, FTC still trail by a single goal.

17:10

Brest's timeout worked wonders and they retake a 25:23 lead, so FTC have a timeout too. "Stay calm in attack," says Allan Heine.

17:08

Halfway through the second half and FTC level the game at 23:23. Pablo Morel calls a timeout; he is calm and measured as he gives his instructions, with Juliette Faure now key in the centre back position.

17:04

Allan Heine has changed goalkeeper again, switching back to Kinga Janurik, but Brest still lead 22:21 after a few errors from FTC. But they came back in the first half - they must have confidence they can do so again.

16:57

We've had a change in goal for both teams, with Blanka Böde-Bíró on for FTC and Katharina Filter in goal for Brest. Filter has had much the better start, and Brest lead again, with a three-goal margin actually their biggest in the game so far.

16:50

Off we go for the second half, and Brest's Jenny Carlson instantly equalises. The Swedish centre back is having a good day today.

16:45

A reminder, if any were needed, of how important Andrea Lekic is to FTC - not only is she their top scorer so far, she's also helping out her teammates at every opportunity.

16:36 | HALF-TIME

The play-offs always produce some excellent games, and this one is starting us off right! FTC were a bit slow off the mark but after their timeout have improved in attack and are finding more ways past the Brest defence, helping them into a narrow half-time lead. But Brest have had a good first half too, and one goal is not much.

As the players head off court, Andrea Lekic and Dragana Cvijic are in conversation with Allan Heine, clearly discussing tactics for the second half. Stay tuned!

16:28

Andrea Lekic scores her fifth goal of the game into the empty net, and in doing so surpasses Anita Görbicz's all-time Champions League record of 1,016 goals - Lekic is now in third place in the elite club of players to have scored over 1,000 Champions League goals. More to the point for the here and now, FTC are level with Brest.

16:24

Both goalkeepers continue to have a good day, with five saves each (35.7 per cent) at the 20-minute mark.

Allan Heine calls his first timeout as Brest score for 11:9, and points out there's a lot of passing going on in FTC's attack. "We have to be more fierce," adds Beatrice Edwige.

16:16

Brest just have the upper hand at the moment, scoring more easily and putting up a better defence than FTC to force their hosts into small mistakes. It's 7:5 to the visitors.

16:11

Both sides have been pretty solid so far in defence, keeping the score low - Brest lead 5:3 at 10 minutes.

16:05

There's some incredible talent on the court in Hungary with both clubs having lots of quality in attack and defence. FTC started with Kinga Janurik in goal, while Brest began with Julie Foggea.

As we come through the five-minute mark, it's 2:2.

16:01

FTC throw off and start their quest to get back to the EHF FINAL4.

15:57

There's a good crowd in the Erd Arena to support FTC as they are introduced. The play-offs begin very soon!

15:45

Our coverage of the game is beginning on EHFTV - geo-restrictions may apply, so also check your local broadcaster.

Both teams in the first match are well used to the play-off stage of the EHF Champions League - since the introduction of the format in 2020/21, both Brest and FTC have got at least this far in the competition. Brest made it all the way to the EHF FINAL4 in 2020/21 and to the quarter-finals in 2021/22, but lost in the play-offs last year; FTC reached the EHF FINAL4 final last year, but were knocked out in the play-offs the two previous years.

15:30

This is just the fifth match between FTC and Brest, with Brest holding three wins to FTC's one so far. The biggest margin between the two sides was five goals, when Brest beat FTC 30:25 at home in the 2021/22 group phase, so this should be a close one.

Brest have announced their squad for the game, choosing to bring three goalkeepers.

À 16h, le Brest Bretagne Handball affrontera FTC Kézilabda pour un 1/8 de finale aller d’@ehfcl 🙂



Voici les 16 Rebelles retenues par le coach Pablo Morel 👀🗒



Le groupe brestois vous est présenté par notre partenaire @Velozen_ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YZ1ZLxqd96 — BBH officiel (@BBH_Officiel) March 16, 2024

15:15

The play-offs are scheduled so you can focus on one match at a time, and we start at 16:00 CET with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria against Brest Bretagne Handball. Later today, it's MOTW between Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSM Bucuresti.

