LIVE BLOG: Brest and CSM take first play-off victories

16 March 2024, 15:00

The EHF Champions League Women sets course towards the EHF FINAL4 2024 in Budapest this weekend with the start of the knockout phase. On Saturday, Brest and CSM took important first-leg victories, and there are two more games to come on Sunday.

 

Saturday 16 March

20:15

And we close our coverage of today's games with the highlights of the Match of the Week; you can also find the highlights of FTC vs Brest on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The live blog will continue on Sunday ahead of throw-off of the game between DVSC and Vipers at 14:00 CET.


20:08

Did you miss either of those matches? Or just want to check out the key stats and facts? We have you covered with the day review from EHF journalist Danijela Vekić.

19:57

So with the first day of the play-offs over, it's Brest Bretagne and CSM who can look forward to a home-court advantage in the second leg. CSM's position is considerably more comfortable than Brest's, with the French club having only a two-goal lead to defend. These two second legs both take place on Sunday 24 March.

Before then, we have the first-leg games tomorrow for DVSC Schaeffler, who host defending champions Vipers Kristiansand; and SG BBM Bietigheim, who face Ikast Handbold. A curiosity of that game is that Bietigheim and Ikast are the last two winners of the EHF European League Women, and in fact played each other in that competition's semi-finals in 2021/22. 

19:45

Krim left wing Tamara Mavsar and CSM centre back Elizabeth Omoregie spoke after the match for the cameras; Mavsar pointed out that often a team with a big deficit can pull off an upset in the second leg, while Omoregie said CSM know well that Krim will bring the fight to Romania next week.

19:38 | FULL-TIME

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 24:30 CSM BUCURESTI

CSM made that look fairly straightforward, and can look forward to a second leg with a big margin. They have taken a big step along the Golden Road to Budapest with that victory.

The Player of the Match is Cristina Neagu - she receives the award from Slovenian president, former handball player Natasa Pirc Musar. Neagu finished the game with nine goals from 11 shots, including four penalties, an impressive showing from the experienced star. Daria Dmitrieva was Krim's top scorer with seven goals from 15 attempts.

Laura Glauser also had a very good day, with 16 saves (43 per cent).

19:30

With two minutes to go, CSM can fully relax - they have a six-goal lead over Krim, who look pretty tired as they go for their final timeout.

19:26

Adrian Vasile calls a timeout with his team in a strong position - leading 28:23, with six and a half minutes or so on the clock. Good defence remains important, he reminds his players, but after Trine Østergaard scores CSM leave a big gap that allows Krim wing Alja Varagic to score. Still a five-goal game.

19:21

As we were saying, on Cristina Neagu ...


19:16

A real boost for CSM today, and a problem for Krim, is that Cristina Neagu is on particularly good form. Also problematic for Krim is that the rest of her team are backing up the superstar, with another eight players also finding the net. As we head towards the last 10 minutes of the game, CSM lead 27:21 and Krim are unable to close the gap further.

19:07

Now well into the second half, this is CSM's game to lose as they have an eight-goal advantage (26:18). The visitors are just a bit more solid and disciplined and are able to break through the Krim defence.

Barbara Arenhart is back in the Krim goal.

 

18:59

Unsurprisingly, after that tough first half, Barbara Arenhart has been replaced by Maja Vojnovic in these early stages of the second half, and Vojnovic is doing a little better with two saves from seven shots so far. Adrian Vasile, in contrast, has chosen to stick with Laura Glauser for now.

CSM lead 22:16 after six and a half minutes of the half.

18:55

We're off for the second half - can Krim close this gap?

18:40 | HALF-TIME

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 12:18 CSM BUCURESTI

That was a slightly scrappy end to the first half, but CSM go into the break with a comfortable lead and look relaxed in doing so. Cristina Neagu is the top scorer so far with six goals (including three penalties), while Jovanka Radicevic has scored five (also with three penalties) for Krim.

Laura Glauser has been one of the keys for CSM, with eight saves (42.1 per cent) compared to just four (19 per cent) for Barbara Arenhart. Krim need to tighten up their defence in the second half, and give Arenhart more support to make saves.


18:27

Krim have managed to stop CSM running any further ahead, with their defence improving, although the visitors remain in control at 14:9, 22 minutes into the game.

18:23

So this is the way the game is going: CSM have a run of goals, and pull ahead; then Krim manage to find some composure and claw back a goal or two. Adrian Vasile takes his first timeout with his team ahead 10:7, noting some changes in the line-up and reminding the team to be patient in defence.

18:15

Just as soon as Krim have got themselves back into the game after a slow start, they're fighting again after a 4:0 run by CSM gives the visitors an 8:4 lead. Coach Dragan Adžic calls a timeout, and is definitely not happy about the way things are going.

18:11

A well-taken penalty from Jovanka Radicevic puts Krim level at 4:4, but Barbara Arenhart can't stop Cristina Neagu when CSM are given a penalty shot at the other end of the court. It's 5:4 now to CSM.

 

18:06

It's been a lively start for CSM, who lead 4:1 after just over five minutes and are finding several ways past the Krim defence. Last week Krim goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart talked to us about her hopes for this game - read that piece here.

18:00

Krim take the first attack as the teams throw off.

17:55

Like Brest in the previous game, CSM finished third in their group, while Krim were sixth. Krim were knocked out of the competition by another Romanian side - CS Rapid Bucuresti - last season, so have something to prove here. Whoever wins this tie next week goes on to face Metz in the quarter-finals.

17:45

Next up, it's Match of the Week between Krim and CSM Bucuresti - both clubs are former EHF Champions League champions, and their squads include the two all-time top scorers in the competition, Jovanka Radicevic and Cristina Neagu. 

Tune into EHFTV and follow our Instagram stories for all the coverage!

 

17:38

Some reaction from Allan Heine after that game - let's see if he can find a way to make those changes before next week.

20240316 FTC Brest 1
Szilvia Micheller
20240316 FTC Brest 5
Szilvia Micheller
20240316 FTC Brest 4
Szilvia Micheller
20240316 FTC Brest 3
Szilvia Micheller

17:31 | FULL-TIME

FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 28:30 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL

Despite a timeout after Brest fail to score, FTC fumble their last attack and allow Brest to steal the ball back. Alicia Toublanc scores into the empty net, and Brest take an important, narrow away win in this first play-off. That gives them an excellent opportunity going into the return leg in France and continues their solid season, which saw them win seven games in the group phase to finish third in group A. 

FTC showed composure to keep the pressure on Brest, but made a few more mistakes than their opponents which they will want to fix before next week.

17:25

It's a physical end to the game now. Audrey Dembélé is suspended for a third time and earns a red card as a result. As Brest try to score Jenny Carlson and Dragana Cvijic clash; Cvijic is suspended, Carlson goes off for a rest.

Pablo Morel takes a final timeout with 50 seconds to go.

17:22

FTC have left it late to come back, but maybe not too late! Young centre back Petra Simon equalises at 27:27, Kinga Janurik saves Pauletta Foppa's attempt on goal, and FTC have a chance to go ahead - but Foppa steals the ball, and Alexandrina Barbosa picks up the pass and scores. Brest lead 28:27.

17:17

Due credit to the FTC fans, who are singing and cheering loudly every time their team is in attack and showing their disapproval of every decision going against FTC. With just under eight minutes to play, FTC still trail by a single goal.

17:10

Brest's timeout worked wonders and they retake a 25:23 lead, so FTC have a timeout too. "Stay calm in attack," says Allan Heine. 

17:08

Halfway through the second half and FTC level the game at 23:23. Pablo Morel calls a timeout; he is calm and measured as he gives his instructions, with Juliette Faure now key in the centre back position. 

 

17:04

Allan Heine has changed goalkeeper again, switching back to Kinga Janurik, but Brest still lead 22:21 after a few errors from FTC. But they came back in the first half - they must have confidence they can do so again.

16:57

We've had a change in goal for both teams, with Blanka Böde-Bíró on for FTC and Katharina Filter in goal for Brest. Filter has had much the better start, and Brest lead again, with a three-goal margin actually their biggest in the game so far.

16:50

Off we go for the second half, and Brest's Jenny Carlson instantly equalises. The Swedish centre back is having a good day today.

16:45

A reminder, if any were needed, of how important Andrea Lekic is to FTC - not only is she their top scorer so far, she's also helping out her teammates at every opportunity.

 

16:36 | HALF-TIME

FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 15:14 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL

The play-offs always produce some excellent games, and this one is starting us off right! FTC were a bit slow off the mark but after their timeout have improved in attack and are finding more ways past the Brest defence, helping them into a narrow half-time lead. But Brest have had a good first half too, and one goal is not much. 

As the players head off court, Andrea Lekic and Dragana Cvijic are in conversation with Allan Heine, clearly discussing tactics for the second half. Stay tuned!

 

16:28

Andrea Lekic scores her fifth goal of the game into the empty net, and in doing so surpasses Anita Görbicz's all-time Champions League record of 1,016 goals - Lekic is now in third place in the elite club of players to have scored over 1,000 Champions League goals. More to the point for the here and now, FTC are level with Brest.

16:24

Both goalkeepers continue to have a good day, with five saves each (35.7 per cent) at the 20-minute mark.

Allan Heine calls his first timeout as Brest score for 11:9, and points out there's a lot of passing going on in FTC's attack. "We have to be more fierce," adds Beatrice Edwige.

 

16:16

Brest just have the upper hand at the moment, scoring more easily and putting up a better defence than FTC to force their hosts into small mistakes. It's 7:5 to the visitors.

16:11

Both sides have been pretty solid so far in defence, keeping the score low - Brest lead 5:3 at 10 minutes.

16:05

There's some incredible talent on the court in Hungary with both clubs having lots of quality in attack and defence. FTC started with Kinga Janurik in goal, while Brest began with Julie Foggea. 

As we come through the five-minute mark, it's 2:2. 

16:01

FTC throw off and start their quest to get back to the EHF FINAL4.

15:57

There's a good crowd in the Erd Arena to support FTC as they are introduced. The play-offs begin very soon!

15:45

Our coverage of the game is beginning on EHFTV - geo-restrictions may apply, so also check your local broadcaster.

Both teams in the first match are well used to the play-off stage of the EHF Champions League - since the introduction of the format in 2020/21, both Brest and FTC have got at least this far in the competition. Brest made it all the way to the EHF FINAL4 in 2020/21 and to the quarter-finals in 2021/22, but lost in the play-offs last year; FTC reached the EHF FINAL4 final last year, but were knocked out in the play-offs the two previous years.

15:30

This is just the fifth match between FTC and Brest, with Brest holding three wins to FTC's one so far. The biggest margin between the two sides was five goals, when Brest beat FTC 30:25 at home in the 2021/22 group phase, so this should be a close one.

Brest have announced their squad for the game, choosing to bring three goalkeepers.

 

15:15

The play-offs are scheduled so you can focus on one match at a time, and we start at 16:00 CET with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria against Brest Bretagne Handball. Later today, it's MOTW between Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSM Bucuresti.

Find out all the key facts about the weekend in the round preview!

20240314 CLW PO1 Preview Main
EHF Champions League

Tight clashes make for exciting play-off start

PLAY-OFF PREVIEW: The first leg of the EHF Champions League Women play-offs takes place this weekend

2 days ago

15:00

Goodbye group phase, hello knockout stage! Welcome to the live blog for the first leg of the play-offs in the EHF Champions League Women.

This and next weekend, eight teams are battling it out for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals and to get one step closer to the EHF FINAL4 on 1/2 June.

Here is how the Golden Road to Budapest looks like:

20240315 ELW Thuringer Feature 2
