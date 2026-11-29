The app is your one-stop shop for results, news and games from the tournament. Via the Game Hub, you can predict the outcome of every match in the Match Predictor, presented by Gorenje. Incredible prizes are on offer for the fans who make the most accurate predictions, including the ticket package for all rounds of the Women’s EHF EURO 2028.

Vote for best players of the tournament

During the championships, the hub will also be a place where you can vote for the Player of the Match. The vote opens 15 min before the end of each match, and you can cast your vote for the player who shone the most.

From 17 December at 12:00 CET to 19 December at 23:59 CET, make your All-star Team picks among the players nominated for the best line-up of the EHF EURO.

Download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and join the fun!