Homegrown hero ready to end long trophy wait

37 years ago, CS Minaur Baia Mare won the Men’s EHF Cup, with a 36:35 aggregate win against ZTR Zaporizhzhia. That feat repeated in the 1987/88 season, when the Romanian side secured a 43:41 aggregate win against Granitas Kaunas.

Cabut was born 10 years later, in October 1998. His career has been intertwined with Baia Mare’s history, as he made his debut as a senior player for CS Minaur.

“This has been my home for as long as I can remember, so I always give everything for the team. It is an amazing feeling to be playing for Baia Mare,” says Cabut.

While Romanian handball has not been at its highest level in the past years, Romanian teams have always fared well in the third-tier European club competition. In fact, no other nation has won more trophies than Romania (seven), with Germany (six) and Portugal (three) close behind.

The most recent wins came in the 2017/18 season, when Potaissa Turda defeated AEK Athens in the final, and in 2018/19, when CSM Bucuresti beat Madeira. This time around, CS Minaur Baia Mare have the chance to be the side the extends Romania’s list of wins in the EHF European Cup Men.

It took 13 games, some amazing comebacks and strong will, but the Romanian club are the only one to progress to the semi-finals of a European competition in both the women’s and the men’s tournaments. While the women’s side finished fourth in EHF European League Women, the men’s team are still in contention for the trophy in the EHF European Cup Men, although they have a task ahead after a 25:29 loss in the first leg of the final against Norwegian team Nærbø IL.