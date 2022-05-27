Live blog: Tension builds in Lisbon on eve of EHF Finals Men
The EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon this weekend see hosts SL Benfica, defending champions SC Magdeburg, final-tournament debutants RK Nexe, and second-straight-time participants Orlen Wisla Plock battle it out for the EHF European League Men 2021/22 title.
- EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon
- on Friday: training sessions and media calls during the afternoon
- on Saturday:
- semi-final 1 at 16:00 CEST: Magdeburg vs Nexe
- semi-final 2 at 18:30 CEST: Plock vs Benfica
- on Sunday: 3/4 placement match at 16:30 CEST; final at 19:00 CEST
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply, check the broadcast schedule for your location)
- read the semi-final preview on eurohandball.com
- Eric Willemsen reporting
Friday 27 May
18:26
Business gets serious in Lisbon on Saturday, so today is still room for some fun. Let's play the timeout challenge.
Which is Petar Djordjic's favourite colour, you think?
17:47
If you have been watching the EHF European League closely this season, I mean very closely, you might have noticed something on the images from the Benfica and Plock trainings here on the live blog...
Yes, the EHF Finals Men 2022 will be played with the new, official EHF European League ball for the 2022/23 season! The SELECT balls, also the official one for the EHF Champions League, have got a fresh new design. And with a competition as dynamic and powerful as the EHF European League, this new ball is reflecting exactly that, with the official social media hashtag #ehfel prominently printed over it.
17:33
So, you might be wondering where you can watch all the action this weekend?! Of course, EHF's platform EHFTV is always the first place to go... but don't be disappointed if the EHF Finals Men 2022 matches are not available for you there. It means that a local or regional broadcaster in your area has the rights to show the matches. A total of 22 TV stations across Europe is broadcasting the event live.
See the overview below for a possible broadcaster in your region (if you are in Switzerland, turn to DAZN please):
17:12
Fancy a quiz?
Alright, here are seven question on the EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon... how many can you answer correctly? Take our quiz and find out if you are just as ready for the weekend as our four teams are.
16:33
We complete our tour around the four teams with, of course, hosts Benfica. Their journey in the EHF European League 2021/22 started back in August, in qualification round 1 against Kriens Luzern from Switzerland. Fast forward nine months, and they are the proud hosts of the EHF Finals Men 2022 this weekend and have a chance to write history for the club.
Centre back and one of the key players for Benfica this season is Lazar Kukic. Read what the Serbian player told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić in this interview:
16:08
Orlen Wisla Plock are playing their second straight EHF Finals Men. Alongside defending champions SC Magdeburg, they are the only team returning to the final tournament of the EHF European League after the premiere last season. And with no Polish team having won Europe’s second-tier club competition before, this is the chance for Plock to write history.
Read what Michael Daszek told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić in the build-up to this weekend:
15:58
Next up in the Altice Arena... Plock! They are heading into their second EHF Finals Men, after their debut last year. Here are some images from their training session, captured by Uros Hocevar | kolektiff.
15:47
EHF European League Men 2021/22 top scorer Halil Jaganjac is counting down the days until his farewell from RK Nexe. This summer, the 23-year-old Croatian left back is joining Rhein-Neckar Löwen – but he has a lot left to look forward to before his departure, most notably the EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon this weekend.
And Nexe will start their mission against another German team, titleholders Magdeburg. Here is what Jaganjac told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić:
15:06
Benfica were the first today to take the court in Altice Arena for a training session. Here are some impressions, shot by Uros Hocevar | kolektiff.
14:54
Jannick Green is on his farewell tour after eight years at SC Magdeburg – and hopes to crown his last season there with two more trophies. In the German Bundesliga, Magdeburg can become domestic champions for the first time since 2002 if they win their home match against HBW Balingen-Weilstetten on 2 June.
Before that, Magdeburg hope to defend their EHF European League trophy this weekend.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen spoke with Green earlier this week for this interview:
14:37
Before we going to meet the four teams in more detail, let's have a look at the playing schedule for the semi-finals on Saturday and the 3/4 placement as well as the final on Sunday. The draw took place three weeks ago with the following result:
SATURDAY 28 MAY:
- 16:00 CEST – semi-final 1: Magdeburg vs Nexe
- 18:30 CEST – semi-final 2: Plock vs Benfica
SUNDAY 29 MAY:
- 16:30 CEST – 3/4 placement match
- 19:00 CEST – final
14:22
So we have Benfica here, of course, they are the hosts.
We have Nexe here, too, the first-time participants at the final tournament of an EHF club competition.
And there we have Plock, who were part of the inaugural EHF Finals Men a year ago and have come back this year.
And we have...
... wait, where are Magdeburg? The titleholders from Germany are the only side not already present in Lisbon this afternoon for a practice session in the Altice Arena.
Magdeburg opted to have their session in familiar surroundings before making the trip to Portugal. Judged by the images on their Twitter account, the team spirit could hardly be better in Bennet Wiegert's squad:
14:00
Boa tarde!
Good afternoon! And welcome to the EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon. This weekend we are going to find out which team is going to lift the EHF European League Men 2021/22 trophy. Here on the live blog we guide you through the weekend, keep you up date on what is happening on and off the court in that lovely Altice Arena.
Matches are Saturday and Sunday, so we have plenty of time today to look forward to what is coming our way during this two-day handball feast.