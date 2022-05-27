18:26

Business gets serious in Lisbon on Saturday, so today is still room for some fun. Let's play the timeout challenge.

Which is Petar Djordjic's favourite colour, you think?

Goal-machine Petar Djordjic played our Timeout challenge ahead of the #ehffinals 🤩😍 @SLBenfica



Would you have chosen the same answers? 🤨🤪 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/6CiLYqlsOe — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 27, 2022

17:47

If you have been watching the EHF European League closely this season, I mean very closely, you might have noticed something on the images from the Benfica and Plock trainings here on the live blog...

Yes, the EHF Finals Men 2022 will be played with the new, official EHF European League ball for the 2022/23 season! The SELECT balls, also the official one for the EHF Champions League, have got a fresh new design. And with a competition as dynamic and powerful as the EHF European League, this new ball is reflecting exactly that, with the official social media hashtag #ehfel prominently printed over it.

17:33

So, you might be wondering where you can watch all the action this weekend?! Of course, EHF's platform EHFTV is always the first place to go... but don't be disappointed if the EHF Finals Men 2022 matches are not available for you there. It means that a local or regional broadcaster in your area has the rights to show the matches. A total of 22 TV stations across Europe is broadcasting the event live.

See the overview below for a possible broadcaster in your region (if you are in Switzerland, turn to DAZN please):

17:12

Fancy a quiz?

Alright, here are seven question on the EHF Finals Men 2022 in Lisbon... how many can you answer correctly? Take our quiz and find out if you are just as ready for the weekend as our four teams are.

16:33

We complete our tour around the four teams with, of course, hosts Benfica. Their journey in the EHF European League 2021/22 started back in August, in qualification round 1 against Kriens Luzern from Switzerland. Fast forward nine months, and they are the proud hosts of the EHF Finals Men 2022 this weekend and have a chance to write history for the club.

Centre back and one of the key players for Benfica this season is Lazar Kukic. Read what the Serbian player told EHF journalist Danijela Vekić in this interview: