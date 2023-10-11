Kelly Dulfer: We are motivated to come back to the top
It has been less than a year since the Netherlands finished in sixth place at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, but the path to reach the next and expanded edition of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 starts now for the Oranje. The former world champions are placed in group 3 of the qualifiers alongside the Czech Republic, Portugal, Finland and the All-Star best defender from the 2018 edition - Kelly Dulfer - is relishing the role of favourites as well as the chance to open the qualifiers on home soil in front of their own fans against Portugal at Almere.
"I expect an exciting game against Portugal. I know that Portugal are on the rise, they had some good results last year. But, I think we are the favourites in this game and we want to show our fans our best way of playing. I think it's always an advantage to play in front of your own fans." says Dulfer
From group 3, only the Netherlands were part of the past edition of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, and it is fair to say that the Oranje are the favourites to top the group and secure a ticket for the tournament which takes place in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland late next year. However, Dulfer points out the Czech Republic as their main rivals for the top spot.
"Like I already said, Portugal are an up-and-coming team with some good results last year. Finland, I actually don't know so much about, I never played against them. But for sure we will prepare well for this game in the next week.
"And I think the Czech Republic are our main rivals in the group. They have a team with some really good players, who are playing at a high level in the EHF Champions League Women. We also play against them in the group phase of the upcoming World Championship. So, it will be a lot of games against them in the coming period." explains Dulfer.
The SG BBM Bietigheim left back says the biggest quality of the Dutch national team is the balance in the squad and the perfect blend of experience and talent, accompanied by an ultra-fast style of play and it is hard to argue with that. The 29-year-old has been an ever-present part of the squad since her debut, and Dulfer has grown into a key player, experiencing first-hand the rise and development of the squad across the past decade.
"I joined the national team back in 2013, it was the year after they missed the Olympics by a single goal and the year that we gave the European Championship back. So we had to start from zero again. I think this situation also gave more motivation to reach the next Olympics and I think it made the team stronger. The years after we became better step-by-step and in 2015 we won the silver medal in Denmark. And after that we qualified for the Olympics in Rio. We played for many years together with almost the same team, and I think this made us a really strong team. This is why we won medals 5 years in a row. In the last year, the team made some changes, some older players quit and some young talents came to the team. We are motivated to come back to the top and win medals again." says Dulfer.
Kelly's role in the national team has evolved over the years since making her debut a decade ago, but now, she is part of the leaders that get to talk to the younger players and ease them into the squad and the line-up.
"Yes, when I came to the team I was the youngest player for a long time. I was quiet and shy, but I knew what my job was and that's what I did. Especially playing in defence." Dulfer recalls. "Now, I'm one of the experienced players, I share my opinion more and I try to bring that experience with me on the court. I'm trying to give the other, younger players a confident feeling, so that they feel confident and secure when they are on the court with me."
With the upcoming 2023 IHF Women's World Championship next month and the Olympics in Paris to come next year, Dulfer and her teammates have set the bar high and aim to qualify for the summer games by playing a good World Championship first. Additionally, her fondest memories from playing handball are closely connected to these two tournaments and she keeps them close to her heart.
"Of course, the most special and biggest memory I have is winning the World Championship in 2019. Also, the way how we won the final and the semi-final was special! Both matches we won by only one goal and the final in the last second with a penalty, I think it couldn't be better.
Also, a game I will never forget is the quarter-final at the Olympics in Rio. It was our first Olympics and we hadn't played that well. But in the quarter-final against Brazil, in Brazil, in a stadium full of Brazilian fans, we played really well as a team and beat them on their home court." recounts the 29-year-old.
The Netherlands are facing Portugal in their opening match of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers on 12 October and a couple of days later they are playing Finland away, but Dulfer sounds confident about the start of the qualifiers and looks ready to play a vital part for the Dutch once again!
Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff, Axel Heimken / kolektiff