Kelly Dulfer: We are motivated to come back to the top

The SG BBM Bietigheim left back says the biggest quality of the Dutch national team is the balance in the squad and the perfect blend of experience and talent, accompanied by an ultra-fast style of play and it is hard to argue with that. The 29-year-old has been an ever-present part of the squad since her debut, and Dulfer has grown into a key player, experiencing first-hand the rise and development of the squad across the past decade.

"I joined the national team back in 2013, it was the year after they missed the Olympics by a single goal and the year that we gave the European Championship back. So we had to start from zero again. I think this situation also gave more motivation to reach the next Olympics and I think it made the team stronger. The years after we became better step-by-step and in 2015 we won the silver medal in Denmark. And after that we qualified for the Olympics in Rio. We played for many years together with almost the same team, and I think this made us a really strong team. This is why we won medals 5 years in a row. In the last year, the team made some changes, some older players quit and some young talents came to the team. We are motivated to come back to the top and win medals again." says Dulfer.

Kelly's role in the national team has evolved over the years since making her debut a decade ago, but now, she is part of the leaders that get to talk to the younger players and ease them into the squad and the line-up.

"Yes, when I came to the team I was the youngest player for a long time. I was quiet and shy, but I knew what my job was and that's what I did. Especially playing in defence." Dulfer recalls. "Now, I'm one of the experienced players, I share my opinion more and I try to bring that experience with me on the court. I'm trying to give the other, younger players a confident feeling, so that they feel confident and secure when they are on the court with me."