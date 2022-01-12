Spain on the hunt for Sweden’s record

Spain made history in 2020 when they won their second straight Men’s EHF EURO. The Hispanos were the second-ever team to achieve such a performance, after Sweden lifted the trophy three times in a row, from 1998 to 2002. And the ‘Bengan Boys’ are exactly who this Spanish team are chasing, as a third European title would make Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and his teammates go down in history.

Things will be a little bit different this year. Many of the Spanish players who climbed to the top of the podium in 2020 will not travel to Bratislava for the start of the EHF EURO 2022, leaving the path open for a new generation to take on.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Can the spirit from the last two titles live on?

Spain underwent drastic changes since the Olympic bronze medal in August last year. Captain Raul Entrerrios retired, while many stalwarts felt it was the right time to give way to the young generation. Daniel Sarmiento and Viran Morros, who lifted the EHF EURO twice with the national team in 2018 and 2020, have also stepped aside. National team coach Jordi Ribera has embraced the change in generation, and half the players selected for European championship preparation have never played an EHF EURO before.

Who are the players part of the new Spanish generation ?

Some of them, such Ian Tarrafeta (PAUC), Imanol Garciandia (Szeged) and Miguel Sanchez-Migallon (Kielce), have been playing in the best clubs in Europe this season. Others are new to the highest handball level and it remains to be seen how much time they will need to adapt. Centre back Agustin Casado and left back Chema Marquez will be discovering a whole new world. And their performances will be key if Spain want to win gold again.

Why is the EHF EURO so special for Spain?

Spain played the semi-finals in the last four editions of the EHF EURO, winning the gold medal in 2018 and 2020. Although they did not match this performance either at the Olympics or at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021, winning bronze in both competitions, the EHF EURO seems to be the Hispanos’ favourite tournament – although they take every championships seriously. The format of the EURO, with fewer games but only ones that matter, perhaps suits their experience better.