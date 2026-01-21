Francisco Costa, the top scorer

The obvious choice for this listing is Portugal’s Francisco Costa. “Kiko” is the top scorer of the tournament so far with 29 goals overall, or 9.7 per game. He is outstanding from the seven-metre line. In 12 attempts, he has only missed once (91.2 per cent). Among the eight players with at least 10 attempts, only North Macedonia’s Filip Kuzmanovski (12/12) was better.

From the field, however, the 20-year-old is not as efficient as he was in the past. But a 58.1 per cent success rate from there is still not bad at all.

Of course, the great responsibility he bears for the Portuguese team also plays a role here. This shows his offensive responsibility, which is the share of field shots, received seven-metre penalty throws and turnovers on his team. With 22.5 per cent, he ranks eighth here among all players.