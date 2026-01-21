Óli Mittún, Mr. Super-efficient
The Faroe Islands’ Óli Mittún, the final player that we are looking at, is probably the most interesting one, at least from a data point of view. He played an outstanding tournament scoring 7.7 goals per game, all of them from the field, which is the second best, behind, of course, Mathias Gidsel.
With his cousin Elias á Skipagøtu not being at 100 per cent Mittún stepped up and was the player with the highest offensive responsibility for the Faroe Islands with 24.7 per cent. That’s the fifth highest of the competition.
Despite this high burden he was extremely efficient: 88.5 per cent is the highest non-penalty scoring efficiency of EHF EURO 2026 among all 55 players with more than 15 attempts.
Mittún’s metrics based on Expected Goals show how this outstanding shooting percentage comes about. Among the 16 players with at least 25 or more field shots only Gidsel has a higher shot quality. In addition, Mittún’s shot making was excellent as well, as he scored 34.8 per cent more goals than expected, the highest among these players.
But it's not just the 20-year-old's finishing skills that deserve special mention. He also created a lot of chances for his team and earned 2.3 seven-metre penalty throws per game, again the best in the competition.