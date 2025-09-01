How positioning and technique shape modern goalkeeping

The 47-year-old Andersson knows exactly what goalkeepers need. From his own experience, gained in 150 international matches for Sweden and in 20 years as a goalkeeper in top clubs such as Barça, THW Kiel, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

After retiring in 2018, the two-time EHF Champions League winner (in 2007 with Kiel, in 2014 with Flensburg), European champion, and Olympic silver medallist began passing on his knowledge as a goalkeeper coach. Initially, he worked simultaneously at Kiel, Ystad, and the Austria men’s national team. In 2020, he became goalkeeper coach for the German Handball Federation, where he is not only responsible for training goalkeepers from the youth to the senior national teams, but also for training and educating goalkeeper coaches.

So, what distinguishes successful goalkeepers at the top level?

“The most important thing is correct positioning, tailored to the respective game situation. There are many techniques for stopping a ball, but incorrect positioning makes it more difficult. And this has to be worked out individually for each goalkeeper,” Andersson says.

“When I work with Andy Wolff and David Späth in the national team, they are completely different in terms of their physique and abilities. And it’s not about showing how I used to play, but about improving each goalkeeper individually in terms of technique and positioning and what is best for him or her.”