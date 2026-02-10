European Handball Manager course 2026/27 open for applications

In a cooperation that started in 2015, the EHF and the German Sport University Cologne have established the annual European Handball Manager course — a professional development course which meets modern market needs in the handball world, and offers specific, tailor-made content which is perfect for anyone involved in managing handball clubs, leagues or organisations, as well as players and coaches.

The course language alternates between German and English each year, and the 2026/27 edition will be held in English. Lectures are given by distinguished academics and handball experts with a focus on the legal basics in Europe.

5 interdisciplinary modules

The European Handball Manager course is split into five interdisciplinary modules, incorporating theoretical and practical elements. New for the 2026/27 course is a module specifically set up for sporting directors:

Fundamentals of team sports management

Managing sport performance in handball (new)

Sport marketing and sponsorship

Financing and licensing

Media and communication training

The official start date is 1 July 2026 with a self-study phase before participants meet for the first time in Cologne in person. The certificate course is designed to be part-time and is divided into self-study and attendance phases, with a total of 250 teaching units. The programme ends with a written and an oral examination; after the successful completion, the participants will receive the European Handball Manager certificate.

Application deadline

The number of students on the course is capped at 20 and applicants must provide proof that they have at least one of the following:

a university degree

have worked for at least two years in professional handball after having completed a commercial traineeship or apprenticeship

have worked as a handball coach or have played professional handball for at least five years

The application deadline is 30 April 2026, after which applications are reviewed. A decision about acceptance is made within days.

For all information regarding the course, the application, and testimonials from previous participants, download the flyer below or visit the European Handball Manager page on the university's website.

photo © Thomas Leuschen