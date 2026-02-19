This year, the championship takes places against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the Arrábida mountains, where the fight for trophies will be spread over seven categories:

men: 35+ / 45+ / 50+ / 55+ / 60+*

35+ / 45+ / 50+ / 55+ / 60+* women: 33+ / 43+

* the men's 60+ category, for players born before 31 december 1966, is a new addition but will only be played if at least four teams have registered for it.

A maximum of 16 teams per category can participate, and spots are allocated on a first come, first served basis. Depending on the number of entries, up to four sports halls in Setúbal will host the matches: Pavilhão Municipal das Manteigadas 1 & 2, Vitória Antoine Velgue VFC, and Clube Naval Setubalense.

Registration is open until 27 April 2026. Teams interested in taking part can contact the local organising committee at europeumasterssetubal@gmail.com.

The EHF European Masters Handball Championship 2026 has a dedicated Instagram page.

main image © Alfredo de Anca