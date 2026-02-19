Registration open for European Masters Championship 2026

Registration open for European Masters Championship 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
19 February 2026, 14:00

With four months to go, registration for the EHF European Masters Handball Championship 2026 is open. Teams from across Europe can now secure their place at the event in Setúbal, Portugal on 18-21 June 2026, which brings together handball players from various advanced age categories.

Since the inaugural edition in 2003, the European Masters tournaments have become an annual highlight for experienced players, offering them the opportunity to take part in a unique event that encourages physical activity and networking, while also fostering a competitive spirit in a fun environment.

Last year, the event was held in Sevilla and the local organisers in Spain launched an initiative to boost the masters handball movement within Europe, publishing a manifesto aimed at keeping players in the sport longer.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

XH2S2300
EHF Activities

European Masters Handball movement aims for growth

NEWS: New European Masters Handball manifesto calls on community to keep handball flame alive for over-35s

2 months ago

This year, the championship takes places against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the Arrábida mountains, where the fight for trophies will be spread over seven categories:

  • men: 35+ / 45+ / 50+ / 55+ / 60+*
  • women: 33+ / 43+

* the men's 60+ category, for players born before 31 december 1966, is a new addition but will only be played if at least four teams have registered for it.

A maximum of 16 teams per category can participate, and spots are allocated on a first come, first served basis. Depending on the number of entries, up to four sports halls in Setúbal will host the matches: Pavilhão Municipal das Manteigadas 1 & 2, Vitória Antoine Velgue VFC, and Clube Naval Setubalense.

Registration is open until 27 April 2026. Teams interested in taking part can contact the local organising committee at europeumasterssetubal@gmail.com.

The EHF European Masters Handball Championship 2026 has a dedicated Instagram page.

 

main image © Alfredo de Anca

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260111 MKC THC 24
Previous Article Three quarter-final tickets still available ahead of final round of the group phase

Latest news

More News