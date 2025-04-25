Coach Erevik: “I won't be surprised if goalkeepers decide it all”

After a thrilling 27:27 draw in Denmark, everything remains wide open as one of the best attacks of the competition (Odense) face one of the best defences (FTC). But behind every goal scored or saved, there is always a deeper story.

At the heart of Odense's preparation for this crucial match is goalkeeper coach Ole Erevik, a man who knows that tight duels are often decided by what happens between the posts.

“It's going to be tough, no doubt about that,” Erevik says. “We knew from the moment the draw was made that this quarter-final would be two intense matches. And after the draw at home, the tie is still wide open. But we have performed very well away from home in the Champions League, and we know we can go to Hungary and beat them in their own arena as we did with Győr.”

Thale Rushfeldt Deila, Andrea Aagot, Mie Højlund, Helena Elver and Elma Halilcevic lead Odense's attacking forces, putting real teamwork into the spotlight this season. In the first leg of the quarter-finals, Elver and Halilcevic netted 13 times between them, almost half of all Odense's goals.