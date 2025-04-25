Coach Erevik: “I won't be surprised if goalkeepers decide it all”
Odense Håndbold are on the brink of making history, with just 60 minutes standing between them and their first-ever EHF FINAL4 Women appearance. To achieve this dream, they must triumph in the Match of the Week on Saturday 26 March (16:00 CEST), at the Erd Arena against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Odense goalkeeper coach Ole Erevik explains why the players between the posts could well be the decisive factor in the MOTW.
Our attack has been among the best in the Champions League. Defensively, we have had some challenges, but we are always searching for more. I won't be surprised if the team with the best goalkeeper, or goalkeepers, will be the one celebrating the EHF FINAL4 place.