Coach Erevik: “I won't be surprised if goalkeepers decide it all”

25 April 2025, 10:00

Odense Håndbold are on the brink of making history, with just 60 minutes standing between them and their first-ever EHF FINAL4 Women appearance. To achieve this dream, they must triumph in the Match of the Week on Saturday 26 March (16:00 CEST), at the Erd Arena against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Odense goalkeeper coach Ole Erevik explains why the players between the posts could well be the decisive factor in the MOTW.

After a thrilling 27:27 draw in Denmark, everything remains wide open as one of the best attacks of the competition (Odense) face one of the best defences (FTC). But behind every goal scored or saved, there is always a deeper story.

At the heart of Odense's preparation for this crucial match is goalkeeper coach Ole Erevik, a man who knows that tight duels are often decided by what happens between the posts.

“It's going to be tough, no doubt about that,” Erevik says. “We knew from the moment the draw was made that this quarter-final would be two intense matches. And after the draw at home, the tie is still wide open. But we have performed very well away from home in the Champions League, and we know we can go to Hungary and beat them in their own arena as we did with Győr.”

Thale Rushfeldt Deila, Andrea Aagot, Mie Højlund, Helena Elver and Elma Halilcevic lead Odense's attacking forces, putting real teamwork into the spotlight this season. In the first leg of the quarter-finals, Elver and Halilcevic netted 13 times between them, almost half of all Odense's goals.

However, with the margins as close as in the tie with FTC, Erevik, a former Norway goalkeeper, believes the defence and goalkeeper performances will tip the scales in this rematch.

“It's all about cooperation. And sometimes it comes from the way we want to play in some aspects. When the defence performs well, the goalkeeper often does too. And vice versa,” Erevik explains.

“Our attack has been among the best in the Champions League. Defensively, we have had some challenges, but we are always searching for more. I won't be surprised if the team with the best goalkeeper, or goalkeepers, will be the one celebrating the EHF FINAL4 place on Saturday.”

FTC have serious quality between the posts in the shape of French international Laura Glauser and Hungary’s Kinga Janurik. Erevik says: “Glauser, she has been phenomenal this season. She can turn in a hell of a performance.”

Still, Odense boasts a lineup between the posts that Erevik quietly believes might be one of the best in the world, “at least on paper. But that doesn't guarantee they will be the best-performing trio in the clutch time.”

The Danish club have a formidable unit of four goalkeepers to pick from: the experienced Katrine Lunde, rising stars Althea Reinhardt and Yara ten Holte, and young prodigy Andrea Jørgensen.

“Althea has been really unlucky with her concussion during the European Championships,” Erevik says, referring to Reinhardt's long road back from injury. “She hasn't played much since, just a few minutes here and there in league games.

“Her match shape isn't at 100 per cent yet, she is working hard to get back, but she looked really strong earlier in the season, especially in clutch moments. She has developed into an international goalkeeper you can count on every time.”

Ten Holte joined Odense in 2022 from BV Borussia Dortmund, and has carried much of the load this season. Erevik says she will certainly shine in the future.

“Yara has had a great season here in Denmark. If I'm not mistaken, she is number two in saves and save percentage in the Danish league. She has been quite good. I don't think I'll offend her saying she is still looking to be more decisive in the Champions League matches,” he says.

“Yara is still young for a goalkeeper, but her mentality, her willingness to work, to improve, that will carry her far. She's got the tools. I have no doubt that she is going to be a goalkeeper that shines on the international stage for many seasons,” explains Erevik.

After Vipers Kristiansand fell into bankruptcy earlier this year, Odense signed Katrine Lunde in February to help out the team until the end of the season. The seven-time Champions League winner, European and world champion, a star and a role model, has brought a new level of experience to the club.

“With Katrine and her CV, her achievements, there's an aura around her. You can feel it in our players, and in the opponents. There's something about her presence,” says Erevik.

Erevik, a former Norwegian national team goalkeeper, represented his country at multiple EHF EUROs and world championships. With a club career spanning top European clubs, Erevik now coaches Odense's goalkeepers and provides expert commentary on the game, but admits he also tries to learn from Lunde.

“I do try to learn. She has been through a lot, played in many countries and clubs, with different coaches and goalkeeper coaches. I try to listen to her experiences, how she performs, because clearly what she has done so far has worked. She's been performing at a top level for over 20 years,” says Erevik.

Lunde’s drive to improve, even now, continues to astonish.

“At 45, she has won everything there is to win, but her passion to get even better, her dedication, it's incredible. She demands the best from herself and from everyone around her. She sets the standard. And for Yara, Andrea, and Althea, it is a great opportunity to learn from one of the best,” explains Erevik.

And what about Erevik himself? Does he ever feel he could do the same, being nearly the same age as Lunde?

“If I tried to slide into the corner like Katrine does now, both my hamstrings would be gone on the first try,” he laughs. “In my head, I still think I’ve got the quickness and reactions. But reality says otherwise.

“I have tried in training sometimes just to stand in goal and take some shots, but saving some balls, that's just in my imagination now.”

all photos © Lau Nielsen / Odense Håndbold

