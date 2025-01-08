How to follow the EHF European League Women 2024/25

How to follow the EHF European League Women 2024/25

08 January 2025, 11:00

The wait for the start of the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 is almost over! From the first throw-off on Saturday 11 January until the final whistle at the EHF Finals Women 2025 on 3–4 May, handball fans worldwide can enjoy extensive coverage befitting one of the most exciting competitions in the sport.

Take a look at all the ways in which the EHF’s multiple digital channels and platforms can help you follow the action. 

Home of Handball app

Available on iOS and Android, the Home of Handball app unites all of Europe’s major handball competitions in one place. The app allows each user to individualise his or her experience by selecting their favourite club and/or favourite competition, providing a tailor-made EHF European League experience. Download here.

Make sure all the latest EHF European League news and more comes right to you by signing up for the Home of Handball newsletter! The weekly roundup of everything that is happening in Europe’s major club and national team competitions will land right in your inbox and will be ready for you at your convenience. Sign up here.

Be part of the EHF European League Women conversation, engage with fellow fans on social media and share the very best moments. The EHF European League socials will provide a steady stream of sharable and engaging content during the group phase on FacebookX (Twitter), YouTubeInstagram, and TikTok.

Read all about your favourite teams and players before, during, and after the group phase matches on ehfel.eurohandball.com. EHF’s official website presents all fans with the latest news, features, interviews, previews, and reviews.

Television broadcasters will bring the EHF European League 2024/25 to viewers in close to 30 countries and territories across Europe and beyond. Viewers located in countries not covered by a local or regional broadcaster will have full access to EHFTV.

Additionally, fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can watch the EHF Finals Women 2025 on PlutoTVxDAZN Handball, the first exclusive, free-to-air handball channel with more than 50 live games in total per season.

EHFTV is the place to go for live streaming and on-demand footage of all EHF competitions. The channel will show every match of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 live, from the group phase to the EHF Finals Women. Note that geo-blocking may apply to EHFTV in certain areas due to local broadcaster rights.

Elfinalsw24 Setup MAL6844 AM

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff images

FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH18975 UH
EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary KA207088 EM
