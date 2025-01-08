European club and national team handball is going to have a strong foothold in Scandinavia for years to come following a comprehensive broadcast agreement with Viaplay Group AB, the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider.

The deal includes the coverage of the European club handball competitions and the men’s and women’s EHF EUROs until 2030.

On club level, all matches in the men’s and the women’s competition of the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League as well as the finals of the EHF European Cup will be shown live in Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Furthermore, the deal includes free-to-air highlights coverage in case a team from the territories reaches the EHF FINAL4 tournaments.

The transmission of matches starts as of 11 January with the return of the EHF Champions League Women and the EHF European League Women. The deal then includes the remainder of the 2024/25 season and all seasons until and including 2029/30.

In Denmark, the new agreement will be in place together with the existing deal with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) which covers one match per round in the men’s and the women’s EHF Champions League in the current and in the 2025/26 season.

Free-to-air coverage for EHF EUROs

On national team level, all games involving the Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Faroese and Finnish handball national teams played at the men's and women's EHF EUROs in 2028 and 2030 as well as away qualifiers/EHF EURO Cup matches will enjoy free live coverage under the new deal.

The agreement with Viaplay Group AB is the prolongation of the existing contract which covered the EHF EUROs in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

The EHF’s flagship national team event will return multiple times to Scandinavia until 2030, with the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 being hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway; the Women’s EHF EURO 2028 being hosted by Norway, Denmark and Sweden and the Women’s EHF EURO 2030 by Czechia, Poland and Denmark.

Also included in the package of rights acquired by Viaplay are the men’s and women’s EHF Beach Handball EUROs in 2027 and 2029. Furthermore in Norway, Viaplay and national broadcaster TV2 Norway will share rights related to the EHF EUROs as well as to the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League. This collaboration also starts with the matches of the EHF Champions League the coming weekend, 11/12 January 2025.

Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General of the European Handball Federation, said: "The European Handball Federation is delighted to have secured the agreement with Viaplay Group AB. This marks the prolongation of a long-lasting and important partnership in one of the key regions for European handball. The deal secures the comprehensive coverage of the future EHF EUROs and thus provides a profound basis for the further development and growth of the sport."

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "This is a milestone agreement for European club handball, enabling us to bring the top club competitions to both our existing fan base and new audiences. With its longevity until 2030, the deal ensures the widespread coverage of our premium competitions including an enhanced visibility for our sponsors and partners. This development is not only beneficial to European handball as such but also to all Scandinavian clubs participating in our competitions."