How to follow the EHF European League Women

After two tightly contested qualification rounds, the inaugural season of the EHF European League Women enters its next stage this weekend.

The group phase of the new second-tier competition throws off in arenas across Europe. Divided in four groups, a total of 16 teams can’t wait for the battle for the quarter-final spots to start.

Fans can easily stay up to date on everything that is happening in the six rounds of the group phase.

EHFTV streams matches around the world

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans will find all matches in the EHF European League Women season. However, geo-blocking restrictions might apply for some regions.

The platform got a new look for the 2020/21 season, and is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device, after completing a one-time simple registration process.

Of course, local fans will be able to watch their favourite EHF European League teams live on TV in locations where the matches are to be broadcast. Here is a current list of broadcasters for the 2020/21 season.

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have already become familiar to the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF journalists guide fans through every minute of the action on match days.

Find coverage of feature matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena to you

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for the specific game you are interested in, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more.

Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to you.

Get social

The dedicated EHF European League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

And once the final buzzer has sounded, fans can read about all what happened in the match reviews on the EHF European League website.

Let the group phase begin!