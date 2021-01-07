Jezic: “With clear goals, you are always a winner”

Siófok KC have a long history and they made a name for themselves in recent years by becoming the main challenger of the traditionally leading pair in the Hungarian league: Györ and FTC.

In Europe, Siófok even went all the way by winning the Women’s EHF Cup in 2018/19.

Now they enter the group phase of the new EHF European League with clear goals, as one of their key players explains: Croatian international Katarina Jezic.

The 28-year-old line player is in her fifth season with Siófok and approaches Europe’s second-tier competition with a smile on her face.

"We wrote history with a smile on our faces"

No wonder, as Jezic is coming off an incredible end to 2020. As the team captain, she led Croatia to an historic bronze medal at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark.

Croatia was hailed across Europe for their good attack, strong defence and, most of all, positive energy.

“When I look back at EHF EURO 2020, I still can’t believe what kind of energy we had. We wrote history with a smile on our faces,” Jezic said.

“It is something indescribable as we enjoyed each minute on and off the court. That feeling is something I have never felt before.”