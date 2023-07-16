Hungary’s Simon earns MVP plaudits at W19 EHF EURO 2023

Another member of the All-star Team at the W17 EHF EURO 2021 confirmed her credentials. Danish left back Julie Scaglione picked up another All-star award, capping a season that also saw her win the EHF European League Women with Ikast Håndbold.

The Scandinavian side had two players in the All-star Team. Left wing Mathilde Vestergaard, a key cog in the squad, who scored 38 goals throughout the tournament, joined Scaglione as one of the competition’s best players.

The big surprise of the competition, Portugal, who finished fourth, were also represented in the All-star Team. Right back Luciana Rebelo took the plaudits, after amazing performances, including scoring nine goals in the first 17 minutes of the semi-final against Portugal.

Hosts Romania, the top attack of the competition, had some stellar performances from key players. Right wing Mihaela Mihai, who has already made her debut in the EHF Champions League Women for CSM București, was selected as the All-star right wing. She finished the W19 EHF EURO 2023 with 36 goals, the highest number of goals for a right wing.

Last, but not least, Montenegro and France were also represented in the All-star Team. Andrea Brajovic was nominated as the best line player, while France’s Fatou Karamoko was named the All-star defender.