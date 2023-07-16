Hungary’s Simon earns MVP plaudits at W19 EHF EURO 2023
The Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023 provided an exciting springboard for the young talent throughout Europe, underlining the huge quality available on display and promoting the new stars of women’s handball.
With 3,292 goals scored throughout the 56 matches played in the competition, the W19 EHF EURO 2023 has beaten the record for the highest number of goals scored on average, 58.7, improving the previous record, 53.44, set at Slovenia 2021, by five goals.
Hungary and Denmark share the big prizes
The champions were also strongly represented in the All-star Team of the competition, with centre back Petra Simon and goalkeeper Klara Zaj both nominated. Zaj was also named in the All-star Team at the W17 EHF EURO 2021.
Simon, who scored 43 goals and delivered plenty of assists, enabled her team to secure the third consecutive title. Her excellent performance earned her the MVP trophy, making her the second Hungarian player in a row to clinch this title, after Blanka Kajdon at the W19 EHF EURO 2021.
It really feels excellent to clinch the MVP title. But I could not have done it without my team, so also thanks to them.
Another member of the All-star Team at the W17 EHF EURO 2021 confirmed her credentials. Danish left back Julie Scaglione picked up another All-star award, capping a season that also saw her win the EHF European League Women with Ikast Håndbold.
The Scandinavian side had two players in the All-star Team. Left wing Mathilde Vestergaard, a key cog in the squad, who scored 38 goals throughout the tournament, joined Scaglione as one of the competition’s best players.
The big surprise of the competition, Portugal, who finished fourth, were also represented in the All-star Team. Right back Luciana Rebelo took the plaudits, after amazing performances, including scoring nine goals in the first 17 minutes of the semi-final against Portugal.
Hosts Romania, the top attack of the competition, had some stellar performances from key players. Right wing Mihaela Mihai, who has already made her debut in the EHF Champions League Women for CSM București, was selected as the All-star right wing. She finished the W19 EHF EURO 2023 with 36 goals, the highest number of goals for a right wing.
Last, but not least, Montenegro and France were also represented in the All-star Team. Andrea Brajovic was nominated as the best line player, while France’s Fatou Karamoko was named the All-star defender.
Women's 19 EHF EURO 2023 All-star Team
Goalkeeper: Klara Zaj (Hungary)
Right wing: Mihaela Mihai (Romania)
Right back: Luciana Rebelo (Portugal)
Centre back: Petra Simon (Hungary)
Left back: Julie Scaglione (Denmark)
Left wing: Mathilde Vestergaard (Denmark)
Line player: Andrea Brajovic (Montenegro)
Defender: Fatou Karamoko (France)
MVP: Petra Simon (Hungary)
Top scorer: Julie Scaglione (Denmark) – 68 goals