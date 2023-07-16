Hungary clinch historic third W19 EHF EURO title

Outstanding wins completed another golden tournament for Hungary

Can somebody beat Hungary at the W19 EHF EURO? This is the question which can be addressed after yet another outstanding performance by the reigning champions, who have now won 21 games in a row and three titles in a row, after their 35:26 win against Denmark in the final at the W19 EHF EURO 2023.

Denmark, the last team to beat Hungary in the competition back in 2017, led by as many as four goals, but collapsed under the pressure in the second half, where Hungary were absolutely flawless, dominating in attack via impossible-to-stop breakthroughs from their backs, the usual style deployed by Zoltán Szilágyi’s side.

Without a loss in six years at the W19 EHF EURO, Hungary confirmed their champions credentials, dominating their opponents, including boasting a 41:23 win over finalists Denmark in the main round, a 34:26 win over Romania in the semi-finals and this nine-goal win in the final.

Romania ended up third, thanks to excellent contributions from Alisia Boiciuc, Diana Lixăndroiu and Anamaria Grigore, who combined for 23 goals in the game against Portugal, an even more impressive win, as their third top scorer, right wing Mihaela Mihai, was out due to injury