Hungary clinch historic third W19 EHF EURO title
Hungary became the first team in history to win three titles in a row at the W19 EHF EURO, extending their winning streak to 21 games. Their 35:26 win against Denmark in the big final in Pitești completed an excellent comeback, after they were down four goals in the first half.
Hosts Romania clinched bronze with a dominant performance against Portugal, 39:32, their fourth-ever medal in the competition.
FINAL
Denmark 26:35 Hungary (17:14)
- for the third edition in a row, Hungary won all games at the W19 EHF EURO. Their 21-game winning streak is unprecedented at this level and puts them third in the all-time medal standings, behind Denmark and Russia
- a 6:0 unanswered run stopped Denmark from scoring for seven minutes and three seconds, was the backbone of Hungary’s win. The Scandinavian side led by as many as four goals in the first half, but scored only 10 goals in the last 30 minutes
- backs Emilia Varga (11 goals), Petra Simon and Luka Csikos (eight goals each) were key for Hungary, as they combined for 27 of their team’s 35 goals on the way to the trophy
- Denmark’s top scorer was once again left back Julie Mathiesen Scaglione, who scored 11 goals, six in the first 18 minutes of the game. Scaglione finished as the top scorer of the W19 EHF EURO 2023, with 68 goals
It feels amazing to win another trophy with the team. It was a very hard game, we did not have a good first half, but in the second one, we played amazing.
BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH
Portugal 32:29 Romania (13:18)
- hosts Romania secured their fourth medal at the W19 EHF EURO and their first in 16 years, after a dominant performance against Portugal in the bronze medal game
- eight goals from backs Diana Lixăndroiu and Alisia Boiciuc lifted the home side to a 39:32 win
- Boiciuc (53 goals) and Lixăndroiu (51 goals) finished in the third and fourth places respectively in the top goal scorer standings
- Romania were the top attack in the competition, with 254 goals, or an average of 36.2 goals per match
- earlier, Sweden provided an excellent defence to clinch the fifth place, taking a clear 29:25 win against France, after France could only muster nine goals in the first half
- Switzerland proved once again they are an emerging side in women’s handball, sealing their best-ever finish at the W19 EHF EURO, seventh, after a 37:32 win over Montenegro
Outstanding wins completed another golden tournament for Hungary
Can somebody beat Hungary at the W19 EHF EURO? This is the question which can be addressed after yet another outstanding performance by the reigning champions, who have now won 21 games in a row and three titles in a row, after their 35:26 win against Denmark in the final at the W19 EHF EURO 2023.
Denmark, the last team to beat Hungary in the competition back in 2017, led by as many as four goals, but collapsed under the pressure in the second half, where Hungary were absolutely flawless, dominating in attack via impossible-to-stop breakthroughs from their backs, the usual style deployed by Zoltán Szilágyi’s side.
Without a loss in six years at the W19 EHF EURO, Hungary confirmed their champions credentials, dominating their opponents, including boasting a 41:23 win over finalists Denmark in the main round, a 34:26 win over Romania in the semi-finals and this nine-goal win in the final.
Romania ended up third, thanks to excellent contributions from Alisia Boiciuc, Diana Lixăndroiu and Anamaria Grigore, who combined for 23 goals in the game against Portugal, an even more impressive win, as their third top scorer, right wing Mihaela Mihai, was out due to injury