High-stakes matches await in EHF European League Women round 5

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
12 February 2026, 13:00

The penultimate round of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase is destined to reveal the first quarter-finals participants, with the highlight matches featuring reigning champions Thüringer HC, who welcome Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in group A, while last year's bronze medallists JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball host CSM Corona Brasov in group D.

In group B, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and MOL Esztergom clash with both on six points, while in group C, all four teams still stand a chance of going through. Viborg HK play away against Polish champions KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in group D, with plenty of other interesting matches scheduled for the weekend.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)

Sunday 15 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Thüringer HC are playing in decent form on home court this season, as they have recorded eight wins and noted only a couple of defeats across all competitions
  • the reigning EHF European League champions sit in third place with four points and will be eliminated from the race to reach the quarter-finals if they lose, as even if leaders CS Minaur Baia Mare are beaten, the Romanian side still hold the head-to-head advantage
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC celebrated a two-goal win (36:34) in the reverse fixture in Hungary, despite Johanna Reichert scoring 16 goals for Thüringer HC
  • the Hungarian club sits in second place with six points and can secure a spot in the quarter-finals with an eventual win in Germany, leaving them with a chance to decide group A's final rankings against CS Minaur Baia Mare on home court in round 6
  • unlike Thüringer HC, who played a midweek match in Germany's top tier, Dragan Adžic's squad enjoyed a full week to prepare for the match

GROUP D

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)

Sunday 15 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are undefeated on home court this calendar year and, furthermore, they have recorded seven wins, drew once and suffered only a couple of losses in Dijon across all competitions this season
  • last year's bronze medallists sit on top with seven points in group D and only need a point to book a quarter-final ticket
  • JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball secured a strong win (35:30) in the reverse fixture in Romania, with Maureen Gayet scoring eight goals and being the match's top scorer
  • CSM Corona Brasov are undefeated on the road this calendar year, noting three wins and one draw across all competitions; interestingly enough, the Romanian club has secured all of their three points in group D from their away matches
  • Bogdan Burcea's squad is sitting in third place in the strong Romanian top tier, only behind Gloria Bistrita and CSM Bucuresti, who are both featuring in the EHF Champions League this season
  • the former Challenge Cup winners from 2005/06 need a win in France if they are to keep their hopes of finishing among the top two alive

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Larvik (NOR)
Saturday 14 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
Saturday 14 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 15 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 15 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Sunday 15 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Sunday 15 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Photos © Paweł Andrachiewicz (main), Ferenc Zengő & Dan Potor (in-text)

