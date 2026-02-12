In group B, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and MOL Esztergom clash with both on six points, while in group C, all four teams still stand a chance of going through. Viborg HK play away against Polish champions KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in group D, with plenty of other interesting matches scheduled for the weekend.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP A
Sunday 15 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Thüringer HC are playing in decent form on home court this season, as they have recorded eight wins and noted only a couple of defeats across all competitions
- the reigning EHF European League champions sit in third place with four points and will be eliminated from the race to reach the quarter-finals if they lose, as even if leaders CS Minaur Baia Mare are beaten, the Romanian side still hold the head-to-head advantage
- Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC celebrated a two-goal win (36:34) in the reverse fixture in Hungary, despite Johanna Reichert scoring 16 goals for Thüringer HC
- the Hungarian club sits in second place with six points and can secure a spot in the quarter-finals with an eventual win in Germany, leaving them with a chance to decide group A's final rankings against CS Minaur Baia Mare on home court in round 6
- unlike Thüringer HC, who played a midweek match in Germany's top tier, Dragan Adžic's squad enjoyed a full week to prepare for the match