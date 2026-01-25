EHF Finals Women 2025 MVP Johanna Reichert continues to star for Thüringer HC, as the left back helped the reigning champions celebrate a victory and now three clubs boast four points each in group A. In group B, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and MOL Esztergom both came off victorious from the trip to Germany and France, respectively, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and CS Rapid Bucuresti are flying high in group C.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Bogdan Burcea's squad wasted no time rushing into an early four-goal advantage (7:3) in the opening minutes, enabling CSM Corona Brasov to hold a comfortable lead throughout the first half, with Katarina Krpez-Slezák scoring seven goals until the half-time break. However, Viborg HK were determined not to let their opponents leave Denmark with a win and Maria Fisker Stokholm scored to complete the hosts' comeback (29:28) in the 48th minute, which set up a thriller. In a dramatic finish, Anders Friis' squad held a three-goal lead (31:28) of their own, but still the visitors managed to go ahead again, and it was Maria Fisker Stokholm who netted her fourth goal in the final seconds to secure a point for Viborg HK, while Katarina Krpez-Slezák finished on 13 goals overall and was the match's top scorer.