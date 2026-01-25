Viborg and Brasov share points; group A remains tight

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
25 January 2026, 20:00

Viborg HK and CSM Corona Brasov continued the trend of exciting highlight matches ending in a draw, as nothing could separate the two in round 3 of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball secured a win against KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin to keep their lead in group D.

EHF Finals Women 2025 MVP Johanna Reichert continues to star for Thüringer HC, as the left back helped the reigning champions celebrate a victory and now three clubs boast four points each in group A. In group B, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and MOL Esztergom both came off victorious from the trip to Germany and France, respectively, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and CS Rapid Bucuresti are flying high in group C.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) 33:33 (17:19)

Bogdan Burcea's squad wasted no time rushing into an early four-goal advantage (7:3) in the opening minutes, enabling CSM Corona Brasov to hold a comfortable lead throughout the first half, with Katarina Krpez-Slezák scoring seven goals until the half-time break. However, Viborg HK were determined not to let their opponents leave Denmark with a win and Maria Fisker Stokholm scored to complete the hosts' comeback (29:28) in the 48th minute, which set up a thriller. In a dramatic finish, Anders Friis' squad held a three-goal lead (31:28) of their own, but still the visitors managed to go ahead again, and it was Maria Fisker Stokholm who netted her fourth goal in the final seconds to secure a point for Viborg HK, while Katarina Krpez-Slezák finished on 13 goals overall and was the match's top scorer.

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 31:26 (16:14)

The group D leaders found it difficult to break down KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in the opening 20 minutes, as the reigning Polish champions managed to keep up with Clement Alcacer's squad despite their slim roster. But once the hosts upped the tempo and increased their lead (16:10) in the 27th minute, it was a one-way street and Nadia Offendal — with seven goals scored — and her teammates cruised in the second half as well. JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball's advantage was on the rise and reached a record eight goals (27:19) in the 43rd minute, which signalled the end of hopes for their opponents. Additionally, Ann-Cathrin Giegerich played a key role in helping her teammates celebrate a victory, as the goalkeeper made 13 saves and recorded a 43 per cent save efficiency.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Larvik (NOR) 31:22 (17:11)
Thüringer HC (GER) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 33:32 (15:18)

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 30:31 (14:15)
HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 22:29 (14:16)

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 26:29 (12:14)
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 34:30 (17:16)

20260124 Tertnes Lokomatriva 5764 John Vint
John Vint
1C4A1324
Christian Heilwagen
1C4A8074 Christian Heilwagen
Christian Heilwagen
240126 Rapid Oldenburg 24 Jan 347 Sabin Malisevschi
Sabin Malisevschi
240126 Rapid Oldenburg 24 Jan 428 Sabin Malisevschi
Sabin Malisevschi
20260124 CHAMBRAY ESZTERGOM 29 Alexis Calmel @Calmelalexisphotos
Alexis Calmel @Calmelalexisphotos
20260124 CHAMBRAY ESZTERGOM 32 Alexis Calmel @Calmelalexisphotos
Alexis Calmel @Calmelalexisphotos
20260124 MKC Larvik 50 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő
20260124 MKC Larvik 11 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő
20260124 Tertnes Lokomatriva 1927 John Vint
John Vint
DSC05733 Foxaep
Foxaep
20260124 Tertnes Lokomatriva 1846 John Vint
John Vint
0260126 Hsgblomberglippe Nykobing Falster Njinkeu
Matthias Wieking
0260126 Hsgblomberglippe Nykobing Falster Magnúsdóttirjpg
Matthias Wieking
0260126 Hsgblomberglippe Nykobing Falster Bang
Matthias Wieking

Main photo © Christian Heilwagen

