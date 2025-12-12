Next MOTWs confirmed for EHF Champions League Women

12 December 2025, 11:00

With just six rounds to play in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase, the next three Matches of the Week are confirmed.

Metz Handball, Team Esbjerg, and Brest Bretagne Handball will host the MOTWs in rounds nine, 10 and 11 of the competition when it restarts in January 2026.

Round 9 will see Metz welcome Györi Audi ETO KC in a top-of-table clash in group A (Saturday 10 January, 16:00 CET). Metz will be seeking to turn the tables from their round 6 encounter in Hungary, where the defending champions won 31:27. That game is Metz's only defeat so far this season.

Esbjerg host Gloria Bistrita in the MOTW for round 10 (Sunday 18 January, 16:00 CET). After eight rounds of the group phase, Bistrita currently sit third in group A with Esbjerg fourth. In round 5, the Romanian club won 38:35 at home.

January's MOTWs conclude in round 11 as Brest Bretagne play Odense Håndbold (Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET). At the end of round 8, Brest were leading group B with seven wins and one defeat, while Odense were second with six wins, one draw and one loss.

Brest won 41:30 when the two sides met in Denmark in October, but Odense are unbeaten away this season, winning three matches and drawing with HC Podravka. 

Follow all MOTWs live on EHFTV, with additional English commentary.

20251005 ODE BBH 00032

EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Round 9

Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC
Saturday 10 January, 16:00 CET

Round 10

Team Esbjerg vs Gloria Bistria
Saturday 18 January, 16:00 CET

Round 11

Brest Bretagne Handball vs Odense Håndbold
Sunday 24 January, 18:00 CET

 

Photos © Roland Peka; Torben Andresen

