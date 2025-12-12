eurohandball.com: Just over a month out from the start of the EHF EURO 2026, how would you summarise the status of your team now?

Andy Schmid: Till now is everything fine, because the players are looking ready. No big injuries. Maybe we have a chance also to get the injury from Manuel Zehnder — one of our key players; he plays in Magdeburg — maybe we can get him back. Everyone else should be ready, and I just cross my fingers that the Christmas time will not bring some injuries. And then we are really looking forward to present Swiss handball on the biggest stage in Europe.

eurohandball.com: How would you describe the evolution of the team since the last EURO, your own retirement and you taking the role of national coach?

Andy Schmid: The team just got even younger after I stopped my career. Young playmakers, some young wing players especially. Almost in every position we are a really young team and I just try to focus on the next few years — that they can develop their skills, they can develop their mindset. I think this is the biggest change we had in Swiss handball — the mindset. The mindset of the players. They want to put everything into handball. It's not other things first. In the past, it was many times that the education was the most important thing, or the family or the friends or something like that. You can see the players want to go to play, for example, in the Bundesliga or in France or in other leagues and that's a great sign. I can remember when I was on my peak in my handball career, I was almost the only one who played in another league than Switzerland. And that it — it's the biggest change.