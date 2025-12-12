eurohandball.com: Is there anything that surprised you a lot in terms of coaching?
Andy Schmid: There are many things. Sometimes I'm standing by the side and then I think it was not possible what this player did. Sometimes I have to get the feeling that I don't have the ball in my own hand and can’t decide the moments. It was not surprising that I don't have the ball in the hand, but it's surprising that the game looks different from the side. That's the biggest surprise, maybe. The game looks so totally different. I tried to go into the head of the players when I was on the field by myself — to feel the situation, to feel what they saw, what they thought, and stuff like that. And the biggest surprise is handling 18 or 20 different characters. That's also maybe the biggest part for the coach. Sometimes you have to be the friend, sometimes you have to be the handball trainer. It's so different roles you have to get into because, as a player, you go to the training, you go to the game, you think about yourself, you prepare yourself. Now you have to prepare 18, 20 players and feel the situations, feel the mental strength of 18 or 20 players — not only yourself.
eurohandball.com: Looking to the EURO itself, you will play from group D, with Slovenia, Faroe Islands and Montenegro. How do you see this group?
Andy Schmid: I think every team can go to the next round. It really depends on the day. We have big respect for the teams. Slovenia, we know. It's a team, they had really big moments in the last couple of years on the EURO stage. Faroe Islands, maybe the team or the country with the biggest development the last five years. You can see some players from the Bundesliga. They have really talented individual players. And Montenegro is a little bit surprising, maybe — you never know what you get, but with the mentality, they can reach far. But we have big self-confidence in our system, in our players. But we know we have to be on the biggest level to reach the next round. That's our goal. We’re coming with big self-confidence, but we know also that we have to be on a good level to reach the next round. But that's for sure our goal.