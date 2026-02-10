“That can cause a lot of frustration. My goal, entering the court, is to take zero goals, but in the meantime, everyone knows that this is not going to happen. So being a goalkeeper is, to me, about being positive all the time and always focusing on the next action,” says Metz Handball goalkeeper Bundsen.

This is not something that one can learn overnight, more a long-term work. But moving on to the next action does not necessarily mean forgetting about the last shot, no matter if you have conceded or stopped it.

“The more experience you gather, the better you get at not being frustrated by taking a goal. And I guess that the way handball evolves also helps,” says Bundsen, before adding: “It has become such a quick game, that if you make a save, you have to look up and see if you can make a long pass to your wingers running. If you take a shot, you have to take the ball as quick as you can for your team to launch another action.”