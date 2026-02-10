Bundsen’s game: “Being a goalkeeper is really about playing with the shooters”
Being a handball goalkeeper is not the easiest of positions. Sure, you can shine when you make a game-winning save, but you also have to get through the fact that, before such a moment might happen, you will have missed the ball 20 or 30 times. Getting over that dilemma is key to success, says Johanna Bundsen, the Swedish goalkeeper of EHF Champions League contenders Metz Handball, in this instalment of the "Handball Through My Eyes" series.